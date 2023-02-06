The Twitch Community Has Been Rocked By A Deepfake Porn Scandal. “It Was Quite Horrifying,” One Victim Said.

Twitch, which is largely dedicated to gaming streams, “is a male-dominated space,” Anita said. According to StreamScheme , 78.4% of Twitch users are male, and 19.6% are female. Women also are a small minority of Twitch’s top-earning content creators. According to a 2021 leak that contained the earnings of the platform’s top performers, only 3% of the top 100 were women.



Anita said she has been the subject of “cum tributes” — videos in which men ejaculate onto images of her — and compilations of her streaming footage edited in a lascivious manner. “If I stopped myself from doing things that people can masturbate to, I wouldn't leave my house,” Anita said. “I gave up trying to deal with it, and I just tried to focus on what I do love about my job.”

Still, Anita said she is “looking into” legal action over the deepfakes of her. Meanwhile, other streamers featured in the deepfakes have hired lawyer Ryan Morrison, whose Los Angeles–based firm sent takedown notices to sites where the content was being hosted. (It’s unclear whether the original creator took down their content before or after these takedowns were issued.)



"There's no appropriate way to use someone's content or likeness without their consent," Morrison told BuzzFeed News. “Deepfakes themselves are newer to the ecosystem of porn. The deepfake technology is getting to a point where it looks real, it can come across as legitimate.” Morrison declined to reveal the women he’s representing so as not to bring more harassment their way but said they also were considering legal action.