The People You Needed To Read About In 2016
From the world's greatest gymnast to the world's youngest dictator, these were some of our favorite profiles of the year.
How The World's Greatest Gymnast Became Inevitable — Dvora Meyers
At Home With Ina Garten — Sandra Allen
The Short Life Of Deonte Hoard — Albert Samaha
How Plastic Surgeon Dr. Miami Became A Snapchat Sensation — Marisa Carroll
Searching For Sundar Pichai — Mat Honan
Juanita Broaddrick Wants To Be Believed — Katie J.M. Baker
How The Rest Of The World Caught Up To Tegan And Sara — Laura Snapes
How Tessa Thompson Became A Modern Marvel — Anita Badejo
All The Dirt On Rona Barrett, Hollywood's Original Gossip Girl — Anne Helen Petersen
Are The Omaha Two Murderers Or Martyrs? — Elena Carter
Michael Chabon Is An Underdog On Top Of The World — Doree Shafrir
Ivan Wilzig's God Complex — Jeremy D. Larson
You're Listening To Delilah — Nick Murray
You Have Heard Bernard Purdie Play Drums — John Lingan
Chris Pratt Is The Last Thing We Can All Agree On — Adam B. Vary
How To Survive A Lynching — Syreeta McFadden
What Do You Do With Your Life After You've Already Been The World's Youngest Dictator? — Monica Mark
The Ballerina Who Accused Her Instructor Of Sexual Assault — Jessica Luther
