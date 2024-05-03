After years of struggling to make a name for herself in the acting and comedy circuit, Tiffany Haddish finally got her big break with the movie Girls Trip, which was released in 2017 and propelled Tiffany to global stardom.
Fresh on the heels of the film’s success, Tiffany won an Emmy for her stint hosting Saturday Night Live and even landed the cover of Time’s 100 issue — all while starring in other movies and hosting MTV award shows.
For a brief couple of years, Tiffany appeared to be at the top of her game. However, things started to change in 2019, when fans walked out of the star’s Miami New Year’s Eve show because she was reportedly too drunk to remember her jokes.
But Tiffany’s reputation has seemingly never recovered, and the star opened up about the novel way that she deals with online abuse from trolls in a new interview with the LA Times.
The star told the publication that the trolling has gotten even worse over the last year, and one of the words that she has been forced to block from her Instagram comments is “pedo.”
“I’ve learned how to find people’s information — like, I pull up the credit report, police records. You can do that for $1.99,” she explained. “Sometimes, I get so mad that I’ll get they phone number and I’ll just call them.”