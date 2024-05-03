Tiffany Haddish Is Being Called Out After She Admitted To Phoning Up The People Who Troll Her Online

“I’ve learned how to find people’s information — like I pull up the credit report, police records. You can do that for $1.99,” Tiffany explained in a new interview.

By
Stephanie Soteriou
by Stephanie Soteriou

BuzzFeed Staff

After years of struggling to make a name for herself in the acting and comedy circuit, Tiffany Haddish finally got her big break with the movie Girls Trip, which was released in 2017 and propelled Tiffany to global stardom.

Tiffany Haddish at an event wearing a sparkly sleeveless dress with long earrings
Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

Fresh on the heels of the film’s success, Tiffany won an Emmy for her stint hosting Saturday Night Live and even landed the cover of Time’s 100 issue — all while starring in other movies and hosting MTV award shows.

Tiffany Haddish in a striped dress holding an Emmy award, smiling
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

For a brief couple of years, Tiffany appeared to be at the top of her game. However, things started to change in 2019, when fans walked out of the star’s Miami New Year’s Eve show because she was reportedly too drunk to remember her jokes.

Tiffany Haddish with short hair in an embellished gown with flower details and a bow
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Throughout 2020, Tiffany faced backlash for spreading misinformation and conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 pandemic; then, in 2022, Tiffany was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after allegedly falling asleep at the wheel.


In November 2023, Tiffany was charged with a second DUI when police found her asleep in her parked car. Her blood alcohol level was later found to be just 0.03% that night, and Tiffany’s DUI charge was ultimately dismissed. However, she did plead “no contest” to a misdemeanor reckless driving violation. 


Also in 2022, an anonymous woman filed a legal complaint alleging that Tiffany and the comedian Aries Spears had “groomed” her and her younger brother as minors. 


A couple of weeks later, the alleged victim released a statement recanting her claims as she asked the judge to dismiss the case. “My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years,” she added at the time, “and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother.”

But Tiffany’s reputation has seemingly never recovered, and the star opened up about the novel way that she deals with online abuse from trolls in a new interview with the LA Times.

Tiffany Haddish in a black sleeveless cowl neck dress at a Friendly House event
Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

The star told the publication that the trolling has gotten even worse over the last year, and one of the words that she has been forced to block from her Instagram comments is “pedo.”

Tiffany Haddish posing with a short wavy hairstyle and a strapless ruffled dress, smiling at an event
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

And her fall from grace has apparently been noted by other people in the industry, too, with Tiffany saying that someone “of status” recently approached her to ask if her mental health was OK, quoting them as telling her: “All I see is people attacking you. It’s like, ‘Oh, don’t get too close to Tiffany. I’m going to get attacked, too.’”


In addition to blocking certain words from her social media profile, Tiffany hired a digital forensics analyst to investigate where various death threats were being sent from — with research purportedly finding that 75% of them originated from overseas bots.


Tiffany also told the publication that she uses a fake Instagram account to “destroy” the people trolling her. She went on to admit that she is no stranger to finding out information about the trolls’ personal lives, and has even contacted some of them directly. 

“I’ve learned how to find people’s information — like, I pull up the credit report, police records. You can do that for $1.99,” she explained. “Sometimes, I get so mad that I’ll get they phone number and I’ll just call them.”

Tiffany Haddish posing confidently, wearing a denim jacket, with sunglasses and hoop earrings
Greg Doherty / WireImage

“Oh, I have called people, honey,” Tiffany continued. “They be shocked that I called. They’ll be like, ‘I can’t believe you even saw that.’ You did a whole video, bitch! You made a full, five-minute video!”


“On the internet, people think they can just say whatever and you not gonna say anything,” she concluded. “I try my best not to, but I’m a human being.”


But Tiffany’s approach perhaps hasn’t landed as anticipated, with many calling out her comments on X, formerly known as Twitter.


“1) Why would you do this??? 2) Why would you share this?” one person wrote in response to a popular Variety tweet reporting Tiffany’s quotes. “I just don’t understand having all this wealth and wasting your time on people who don’t have any.”


“This is the craziest shit I’ve ever heard in my life,” somebody else tweeted, while another added over on Reddit: “Utilizing the block button and moving on seems like a better use of time and resources than whatever she's doing here.”

Topics in this article

Skip to footer