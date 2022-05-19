“I was a teenager in the public eye at a time when our society was absolutely obsessed with the idea of having perfect young female role models,” she explained. “I became a young adult while being fed the message that if I didn’t make any mistakes, all the children of America would grow up to be perfect angels. However, if I did slip up, the entire earth would fall off its axis and it would be entirely my fault and I would go to pop star jail forever and ever.”