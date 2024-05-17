Hot Topic
Earlier this year, Billie Eilish was forced to hit back after she was accused of shading Taylor Swift in comments about “wasteful” artists during an interview with Billboard.
Needless to say, it didn’t take long for people to draw direct parallels between Billie’s comments and Taylor, with the latter literally earning herself the nickname “Capitalist Queen” from her fans for the way that she utilizes this tactic.
And this was far from the first time that Taylor had been called out for promoting overconsumption within her fanbase. She has previously been criticized for encouraging fans to buy her excessive limited edition merch drops, and her 2022 album Midnights also proved controversial.
But despite 22-year-old Billie’s comments easily relating to Taylor, 34, Billie took to her social media page shortly after her interview was published to insist that she wasn’t indirecting anybody in particular.
On Thursday, it was announced that Taylor will release three new digital versions of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, on Friday, May 17.
And it didn't take long for people to notice that the three new variants were dropping on the same day as Billie’s third album, Hit Me Hard and Soft — thus putting the two in competition in the music charts.
Some also recalled past incidents between Taylor and other women in the industry, like the time she decided to put her entire discography on Spotify on the same day that Katy Perry released her new album. It’s worth noting that this was back in 2017, shortly after Taylor had made her feud with Katy public.
More recently, Taylor courted backlash when it was revealed that rising star Olivia Rodrigo had given up 50% of the royalties on one of her biggest songs, “Deja Vu,” after Taylor and her collaborators were retroactively credited due to an apparent interpolation of Taylor’s song “Cruel Summer.”
And it isn’t just non-Swifties who have turned on Taylor amid the news of her latest releases, with her own devoted fans also expressing their anger towards their idol.
“Be for fucking real. Just release the full Anthology on CD + vinyl, maybe with actual signed covers, and be done with it. I love Taylor, but I’m fucking sick of these cash grabs,” one popular comment on the announcement post reads.
“But, why? We are all broke. We bought all the variants and then turns out it’s only half the album we own. Anthology plz,” another echoed.
“Fucking stop it. This is disgusting. This is actually so despicable at this point. It’s been despicable, but there is NO defending this for any reason now. This isn’t about music anymore, and it hasn’t been for a while… My respect for Taylor herself is waning rapidly at this point,” somebody else wrote.
“I would go to war for this woman but this is absolute madness,” one more added. “Some of us can hardly pay rent and girl is trying to sell VOICE MEMOS.”
“So sad watching Taylor slowly destroy the empire she so beautifully (and painfully) built just for a little bit more money. This is madness,” another commented.
“Ok this crossed the line for me. I would pay for an entire album of voice memos. But I will not pay for the album I already have plus 1 voice memo,” somebody else agreed. “It really is impossible to defend the greediness now. But she does it because she can.”
“This might be the most out of touch ‘release’ ever. You can’t actually expect people to keep buying versions of the album with 1 added thing each time. Especially in this economy,” one more wrote.
And the same conversation is unfolding on Taylor’s dedicated Reddit forum, where one person summarized: “It’s shameless and incredibly insulting to the fans at this point. I love her music. She is an extremely talented artist. But this has got to stop. I feel like we’re treated as ‘cash cows.’”
