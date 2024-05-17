Taylor Swift Has Been Called Out After She Dropped Three New Variants Of “The Tortured Poets Department” On The Same Day As Billie Eilish’s Album Release After Billie Was Accused Of Shading Her

Reacting to the move, one person claimed that Taylor “hates seeing other women succeed” — and the star’s own fans are calling her out after being made to feel like “cash cows.”

Earlier this year, Billie Eilish was forced to hit back after she was accused of shading Taylor Swift in comments about “wasteful” artists during an interview with Billboard.

Billie Eilish posing in a black blazer and white shirt with a red accessory on the lapel at an event
Sarah Morris / WireImage

Speaking to the publication for a sustainability-centered interview, Billie criticized how normalized it has become for artists to sell multiple variants of the same album. 


At this point, it’s important to point out that Billie herself sells multiple vinyl variants of her albums, but they all have the exact same tracklist so that fans aren’t forced to buy every version in order to hear all of her songs. She also uses 100% recycled vinyl and scraps for each variant.


“We live in this day and age where, for some reason, it's very important to some artists to make all sorts of different vinyl and packaging… which ups the sales and ups the numbers and gets them more money,” she explained in the interview. 


"I can't even express how wasteful it is. It is right in front of our faces, and people are just getting away with it left and right,” Billie went on. "I find it really frustrating as somebody who really goes out of my way to be sustainable and do the best that I can and try to involve everybody in my team in being sustainable — and then it's some of the biggest artists in the world making fucking 40 different vinyl packages that have a different unique thing just to get you to keep buying more.”


"It's so wasteful, and it's irritating to me that we're still at a point where you care that much about your numbers and you care that much about making money — and it's all your favorite artists doing that shit," she concluded.

Needless to say, it didn’t take long for people to draw direct parallels between Billie’s comments and Taylor, with the latter literally earning herself the nickname “Capitalist Queen” from her fans for the way that she utilizes this tactic.

Taylor Swift wears an off-shoulder dress with layered necklaces at an event
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

For context, Billie’s album variants only offer fans a different vinyl color and packaging, and all of the options are announced at the same time so that fans can choose between them and order their favorite. 


Meanwhile, Taylor is renowned for the way that she releases multiple versions of the same album with different bonus tracks on each one.


Just last year, Taylor’s own fans accused her of a “shameless cash grab” when she released different colored vinyl variants for her 1989 rerelease — with each option announced one at a time and only available for a limited window.


Creating a sense of urgency and exclusivity around the blue edition, which dropped first, Taylor warned fans that it would only be available for 48 hours. Once those 48 hours were up, Taylor surprise-dropped a yellow version that was also only available for a matter of hours. The same pattern repeated for other colors.


Each vinyl was listed on Taylor’s official store for $31.89, and each also incurred its own shipping charge as orders for multiple versions could not be placed at the same time.

And this was far from the first time that Taylor had been called out for promoting overconsumption within her fanbase. She has previously been criticized for encouraging fans to buy her excessive limited edition merch drops, and her 2022 album Midnights also proved controversial.

Taylor Swift
TikTok @TaylorSwift / Via tiktok.com

When the album was first announced, Taylor excitedly took to social media to show her followers that if they bought four versions of Midnights on vinyl, the backs of the jackets would create a clock.


Target also had an exclusive CD version of the album that included three bonus tracks that weren't available elsewhere. This meant that if fans wanted to hear the songs, they had to buy a physical version.


Then, six months after the album’s release, Taylor released a CD-exclusive Late Night edition of Midnights that contained more exclusive bonus tracks that weren't available on streaming sites — forcing fans to buy a second physical version in order to hear all of the tracks. 

But despite 22-year-old Billie’s comments easily relating to Taylor, 34, Billie took to her social media page shortly after her interview was published to insist that she wasn’t indirecting anybody in particular.

Billie Eilish wearing a sheer fabric top with layered necklaces, looking to the side
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

She wrote at the time: “okay so it would be so awesome if people would stop putting words into my mouth and actually read what i said in that billboard article."


"i wasn't singling anyone out, these are industry-wide systemic issues," she added. "& when it comes to variants, so many artists release them - including ME ! which i clearly state in the article. the climate crisis is now and its about all of us being part of the problem and trying to do better."


Taylor did not publicly acknowledge any of the discourse at the time, but people believe they have now spotted some seriously shady activity from the star.

On Thursday, it was announced that Taylor will release three new digital versions of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, on Friday, May 17.

Taylor Swift performs on stage in a white dress with handwritten lyrics
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Each version includes a first draft phone memo of one of three of Taylor’s songs; either “The Black Dog,” “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?” or “Cassandra.”

To hear all of the original drafts, fans must purchase all three of the newly available variants at $5.99 each.

And it didn't take long for people to notice that the three new variants were dropping on the same day as Billie’s third album, Hit Me Hard and Soft — thus putting the two in competition in the music charts.

Taylor Swift wearing a sparkling blue dress with a high neck and a bun hairstyle
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Reacting to a Pop Base tweet about Taylor’s new variants on X, formerly Twitter, one person tweeted: “billie’s statement about artists releasing 40 vinyl packages to get people to buy more really got into her… doing this on her album release day is so nasty." 


The post quickly went viral, and has 10s of thousands of likes and retweets at the time of writing.


“oh she really hates seeing other women succeed,” another popular response reads. While somebody else wrote: “how convenient she's doing this on the day another big artist is releasing her new album.”


One more tweeted: “the same day as billie’s release……. and yall swear that taylor is a girl’s girl.” 

Some also recalled past incidents between Taylor and other women in the industry, like the time she decided to put her entire discography on Spotify on the same day that Katy Perry released her new album. It’s worth noting that this was back in 2017, shortly after Taylor had made her feud with Katy public.

Katy Perry in a chic asymmetric white outfit with large hoop earrings at an event
Christopher Polk / Getty Images

More recently, Taylor courted backlash when it was revealed that rising star Olivia Rodrigo had given up 50% of the royalties on one of her biggest songs, “Deja Vu,” after Taylor and her collaborators were retroactively credited due to an apparent interpolation of Taylor’s song “Cruel Summer.”

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Many listeners struggle to hear any similarity between the two songs, and Olivia was widely defended by other artists as they expressed their discomfort at a new singer seemingly being targeted by more established stars in the business.

And it isn’t just non-Swifties who have turned on Taylor amid the news of her latest releases, with her own devoted fans also expressing their anger towards their idol.

Taylor Swift
Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

In fact, the post announcing the voice memo albums on Taylor’s official promo Instagram account, Taylor Nation, has been flooded with negative comments from their 9 million followers. 


Several took the opportunity to point out they were still feeling short-changed after they pre-ordered physical versions of The Tortured Poets Department when it was first announced, only to technically be left with half an album as it only includes the first 16 songs — not the additional 15 that Taylor surprise-dropped two hours after its initial release.

“Be for fucking real. Just release the full Anthology on CD + vinyl, maybe with actual signed covers, and be done with it. I love Taylor, but I’m fucking sick of these cash grabs,” one popular comment on the announcement post reads.

Instagram @TaylorNation / Via instagram.com

“But, why? We are all broke. We bought all the variants and then turns out it’s only half the album we own. Anthology plz,” another echoed.

Instagram @TaylorNation / Via instagram.com

“Fucking stop it. This is disgusting. This is actually so despicable at this point. It’s been despicable, but there is NO defending this for any reason now. This isn’t about music anymore, and it hasn’t been for a while… My respect for Taylor herself is waning rapidly at this point,” somebody else wrote.

Instagram @TaylorNation / Via instagram.com

“I would go to war for this woman but this is absolute madness,” one more added. “Some of us can hardly pay rent and girl is trying to sell VOICE MEMOS.”

Instagram @TaylorNation / Via instagram.com

“So sad watching Taylor slowly destroy the empire she so beautifully (and painfully) built just for a little bit more money. This is madness,” another commented.

Instagram @TaylorNation / Via instagram.com

“Ok this crossed the line for me. I would pay for an entire album of voice memos. But I will not pay for the album I already have plus 1 voice memo,” somebody else agreed. “It really is impossible to defend the greediness now. But she does it because she can.”

Instagram @TaylorNation / Via instagram.com

“This might be the most out of touch ‘release’ ever. You can’t actually expect people to keep buying versions of the album with 1 added thing each time. Especially in this economy,” one more wrote.

Instagram @TaylorNation / Via instagram.com

And the same conversation is unfolding on Taylor’s dedicated Reddit forum, where one person summarized: “It’s shameless and incredibly insulting to the fans at this point. I love her music. She is an extremely talented artist. But this has got to stop. I feel like we’re treated as ‘cash cows.’”

Reddit / Via reddit.com

Neither Taylor or Billie have publicly responded to the furor, but we will let you know if they do!

