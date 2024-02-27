Hot Topic
Taylor Swift completed the Australian leg of her Eras world tour on Monday with her fourth and final show in Sydney.
However, Taylor’s experience Down Under has come to a bit of a dramatic end, with her father, Scott Swift, being accused of assaulting a paparazzo early Tuesday morning.
Longtime Swifties will be aware that Scott attends every one of Taylor’s concerts, traveling the globe with his daughter and her mom, Andrea Swift.
Scott can normally be found in the VIP tent of Taylor’s Eras shows, and often walks around the crowd to give excited fans Taylor Swift guitar picks.
However, things took a turn in the early hours of Tuesday morning local time, with photographer Ben McDonald accusing Scott of striking him in the face on a Sydney wharf after Taylor’s concert.
A spokesperson for Taylor did not comment on the assault claims, but did issue a statement that reads: “Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water."
Taylor left the Crown Hotel in Barangaroo just before 11 a.m. local time on Tuesday before departing Australia in her private jet.
