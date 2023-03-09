The stylist removed Hailey from his website’s list of clients after he was accused of dragging Selena on her behalf.
@laurenisgossip
“Should she suffer” to a woman batteling lupus & bipolar disorder? Whose going to blacklist Von Ford 🤭♬ original sound - Lauren | Pop Culture Gossip
@stephwithdadeets
We cant blame Hailey for everything…her stylist is Karla Welch, i don’t think this Von was ever HER stylist. #haileybieber #vonford #selenagomez #haileyandselenadrama #popculture #haileybaldwin #popculturenews #greenscreen #stephwithdadeets♬ original sound - Stephanie Tleiji
Stephanie Soteriou is a Celebrity Reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London
