The organization cited a problem with Joe’s passport as the reason for his last-minute cancellation. A social media manager wrote on the Instagram page: “Guys - we'll make it short and painless now, because you just can't sugarcoat this disaster: Unfortunately, JOSEPH QUINN can't take part in the GCC LTD Edition because a few days ago he had to hand in his passport to the UK authorities for a USA work visa and this one according to the current status, will only be returned ON MONDAY.”