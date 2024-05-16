When Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s divorce was announced last year, it wasn't long before it was seriously messy — to say the least.
This was hardly surprising, with Sophie making no secret of her dream of returning to her home country after she moved to the US to be with Joe in 2019.
"I really love living in America," Sophie went on. "But, for my mental health, I have to be around my friends and my family. And also for my daughter — I would love her to get the education and school life that I was so lucky to have."
"England would ideally be the final destination," Sophie concluded, before admitting: "But [Joe] might take quite a bit of convincing!"
And in a brand new interview with British Vogue, Sophie has opened up some more about why it was so important for her to “get out” of America with her kids.