Sophie Turner Has Revealed How Moving Back To England Has Benefited Her Mental Health Amid Her And Joe Jonas’s Messy Divorce

Reflecting on her decision to “get out” of the US, Sophie said: “They’d rather have rights to guns than give kids a right to life.”

By
Stephanie Soteriou
by Stephanie Soteriou

BuzzFeed Staff

When Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s divorce was announced last year, it wasn't long before it was seriously messy — to say the least.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner on the red carpet
Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

One of the biggest sources of contention seemed to be which country their two young daughters, 3-year-old Willa and 22-month-old Delphine, would live in. In September, Sophie famously sued Joe for the “immediate return” of their children.


In court documents, Sophie claimed that while the girls had been staying with Joe in the US while she was working in the UK, the plan was always that Sophie would collect them in September and take them home to England. However, she accused Joe of withholding their passports. 


Joe denied this at the time, and his rep insisted that although the singer was “OK” with the kids being raised in both countries, they are ultimately American citizens as that is where they were born and have apparently spent the “majority” of their lives.


Shortly afterward, legal documents indicated that prior to the divorce, Sophie and Joe had decided to officially relocate to the UK — and that Joe had even written a letter to the owners of a lavish property in England expressing his desire to make it a “permanent home” for his children. 

This was hardly surprising, with Sophie making no secret of her dream of returning to her home country after she moved to the US to be with Joe in 2019.

Sophie Turner posing in an embellished dress at the BAFTA event
Joe Maher / Getty Images for BAFTA

For context, the actor was born in Northampton, England, and she and Joe first met in the UK when he slid into her DMs and invited her to hang out with him when his tour passed through London.


Once they started dating, Sophie and Joe split their time between England and America; she would spend Thanksgiving in California with his family, and in 2018, she hosted the entire Jonas clan at her home in the UK for Christmas. 


She officially moved to Los Angeles the following year, and then she and Joe relocated to Miami in September 2021. 


Speaking to Elle in 2022, Sophie admitted that while they were “very lucky to live in Miami,” it’d be better for her “mental health” if she was back in England.


The star explained: “I miss England so much. The people, the attitude, everything. I’m slowly dragging my husband back." 

"I really love living in America," Sophie went on. "But, for my mental health, I have to be around my friends and my family. And also for my daughter — I would love her to get the education and school life that I was so lucky to have."

"England would ideally be the final destination," Sophie concluded, before admitting: "But [Joe] might take quite a bit of convincing!"

And in a brand new interview with British Vogue, Sophie has opened up some more about why it was so important for her to “get out” of America with her kids.

First of all, Sophie confessed to finding the States pretty isolating. Aside from Joe and his family, all of her inner circle are based in England, and she struggled even more once they moved to Florida.

Sophie Turner in casual wear with braided hair, jeans, and a cardigan walks on a sidewalk
Mega / GC Images

“We were in this community full of 50-year-old men, so imagine trying to make friends on the dog walk,” she explained. “I just felt like a little bird trapped in a gilded cage. It was amazing, yes, but I didn’t have any friends there.”

But, even more importantly, Sophie became increasingly concerned about raising her daughters in America’s political landscape, with gun control and women’s rights being the two biggest issues.

Sophie Turner in a stylish jacket and v-neck top, accessorized with earrings, posing for a photo
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

In that sense, 2022 was pivotal for Sophie, with Roe v. Wade being overturned in June of that year — just one month after a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that claimed the lives of 19 students between the ages of 9 and 11 years old, and two teachers.

“I couldn’t fathom being a mother of one of those children knowing that this was something your country could fix, that they’d rather have rights to guns than give kids a right to life,” Sophie said of the tragedy.

Person at a memorial site with tributes and &quot;Uvalde Strong&quot; shirt, expressing community solidarity
Xinhua News Agency / Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

“Meanwhile, women in the US are being stripped of their rights, left, right and center,” she added. “It all contributed to this feeling of I have to get out, I have to get out.”

Sophie Turner in sunglasses wearing a navy hoodie and white pants walks on the street with a water bottle
Ignat / GC Images

And, as she anticipated in the Elle interview, being surrounded by her friends and family back home has done wonders for Sophie’s mental health.

Sophie Turner in a striped jumpsuit with draped red sleeves poses in front of a Louis Vuitton logo
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

While the star has always been open about taking medication for anxiety and depression over the years, she told Vogue that she hasn’t needed to take any since relocating — despite the turmoil of her and Joe’s divorce. 


“Not since I moved back to the UK,” Sophie told the publication. “Which is great and also surprising, because I anticipated that I’d need to — now perhaps more than ever.” 


“There’s something about a community and a support system that I’ve never realized is so important up until now,” she explained. “And I think the reason I was on medication for so long is because I didn’t have those people with me. Now that I’m back home, I’m actually the happiest I’ve been in a really long time. I’m starting over again, rediscovering what I like to do, who I like to be with.”


Following their split, Sophie and Joe have said that they plan to be “great coparents,” and that their daughters will live “equally” between “loving homes in both the US and the UK.” 


The National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline is 1-800-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services; GoodTherapy.org is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.

Topics in this article

Skip to footer