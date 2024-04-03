This article discusses body image and relationships with food.
Sarah Jessica Parker just got seriously real about ensuring that her teenage daughters have a healthy relationship with food as they grow up.
Discussing her daughters, Sarah Jessica said: “I didn’t want them to have a relationship with food that was antagonistic, or they felt like it was their enemy and that they were going to have to, like, stake out a position with food.”
Sarah Jessica and Matthew are also mom and dad to 21-year-old son James, who she said is “absolutely mad for food,” and she confessed that she also started to indulge as soon as she moved out of her family home.
Elsewhere in the podcast, Sarah Jessica admitted that she sometimes accepts job offers just because the travel involved will allow her to explore new cuisines, and she also revealed that she and Cynthia Nixon would actually eat the prop food when filming scenes for both Sex and the City and its sequel series And Just Like That.
And Sarah Jessica’s love of food is also prominent in her home life, with she and Matthew cooking meals “every single day” for their family.
The National Eating Disorders Association helpline is 1-800-931-2237; for 24/7 crisis support, text “NEDA” to 741741.