Samuel L. Jackson Swiftly Removed All X-Rated Videos From His Twitter Likes After Fans Warned Him The Public Could See

“hi mate letting you know your likes are public and everyone can see them.”

Stephanie Soteriou
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Samuel L. Jackson was trending on Twitter on Wednesday after he was caught "liking" hardcore pornography on his social media account.

As it happens, Wednesday was also his 74th birthday. But instead of fans tweeting his name as they sent out their well wishes, he went viral as they tried to warn him that his Twitter likes are public.

The Hollywood legend had favorited multiple X-rated videos on his verified account, which has 9.1 million followers.

Samuel L. Jackson @SamuelLJackson

Tune in tonight to @FallonTonight on @nbc to catch @jimmyfallon and me talk about @thepianolessonplay @starwarsmovies and so much more! PC - Ralph Bavaro/NBC

Twitter: @SamuelLJackson

After fans noticed, several took to their own Twitter pages to let Samuel know that they could see his activity.

“@SamuelLJackson hi mate letting you know your likes are public and everyone can see them,” one popular tweet read. Someone else tagged the star and wrote: “we can deadass see your likes, theyre public big bro.”

owen 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @_owen1878

.@SamuelLJackson hi mate letting you know your likes are public and everyone can see them

Twitter: @_owen1878
Tristan @TristanGHill

we can deadass see your likes, theyre public big bro @SamuelLJackson

Twitter: @TristanGHill

One more tweeted: “Samuel L Jackson your likes are public!!! Samuel!!”

The Barnyard  @BarnesBarnyard

Samuel L Jackson your likes are public!!! Samuel!!

Twitter: @BarnesBarnyard

Eventually, word got to the star and before long all of the posts had been unliked.

But that didn’t stop the rest of the internet from talking about it, with one person joking: “samuel l jackson liking porn on main on his 74th birthday is the funniest thing you can do when you reach that age tbh.”

anna marenghi ✨ @FutureContact_

samuel l jackson liking porn on main on his 74th birthday is the funniest thing you can do when you reach that age tbh

Twitter: @FutureContact_

Another user wrote: “Samuel L Jackson 74 liking twitter porn that’s a man with his priorities in check.”

Hud Dreems @partiesinhell

Samuel L Jackson 74 liking twitter porn that’s a man with his priorities in check

Twitter: @partiesinhell

Others even brought up an old interview with Samuel where he proclaimed that he’s a fan of anime and manga pornography.

In a 2017 interview with Wired, the actor answered some of Google’s most popular questions about him, starting off with pretty standard inquiries about his background.

One of the questions was, “Does Samuel L Jackson like anime?” to which he replied: “Yes I do,” before, unprompted, adding: “And hentai too!” as he let out a huge, bellowing laugh.

Sharing the clip to Twitter, someone wrote: “Seeing Samuel L Jackson’s likes makes more sense now.” Another user referenced the moment as they joked: “leave samuel l jackson alone. he's my hentai-liking grandpa i never had.”

philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_

Seeing Samuel L Jackson’s likes makes more sense now

Twitter: @Phil_Lewis_
praecox 'No Gods. No kings. Only fujoshis.' @Felliniphile

leave samuel l jackson alone. he's my hentai-liking grandpa i never had

Twitter: @Felliniphile

And this appeared to be the overwhelming consensus on the situation, with the majority of people defending Samuel following the exposé as they pointed out that he hadn’t done anything wrong.

“you guys suck for bullying samuel l jackson into unliking porn tweets ON HIS BIRTHDAY,” someone tweeted. Another wrote: “Yall had me thinking Samuel L Jackson died, turns out he was just caught liking porn. Let that man be a horny old man in peace!”

cinnamon bun @notsofiacoppola

you guys suck for bullying samuel l jackson into unliking porn tweets ON HIS BIRTHDAY

Twitter: @notsofiacoppola
WAKANDA PUNK @ BLACK TRANS LIVES MATTER @indiedynamo

Yall had me thinking Samuel L Jackson died, turns out he was just caught liking porn. Let that man be a horny old man in peace!

Twitter: @indiedynamo

“Idk who needs to hear this but today is @SamuelLJackson's birthday and if the man decides to fave some porn that’s his call,” one more wrote.

You’ll Tide Boboo @BobooTobian

Idk who needs to hear this but today is @SamuelLJackson’s birthday and if the man decides to fave some porn that’s his call

Twitter: @BobooTobian

BuzzFeed News has contacted Samuel L. Jackson’s rep for comment.

