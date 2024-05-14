Ryan Reynolds Just Confirmed That Taylor Swift Has Not Hidden His And Blake Lively’s Youngest Child’s Name On “The Tortured Poets Department”

It looks like Blake and Ryan’s fourth child definitely isn’t called Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus.

Stephanie Soteriou
Stephanie Soteriou

BuzzFeed Staff

By this point, pretty much everybody is aware of Taylor Swift’s close friendship with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds — especially her sweet relationship with their children, who consider her an “aunt.”

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds cheering at an event
Dustin Satloff / Getty Images

In case you didn’t know, it is Blake and Ryan’s then-2-year-old daughter James who can be heard at the start of Taylor’s 2017 song “Gorgeous.”

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds with their children at Ryan Reynolds&#x27; Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony
Mark Ralston / AFP via Getty Images

According to People, the sweet sample came about after Taylor played her then-unreleased track to her friends, and after the personal performance, James became so obsessed with the word “gorgeous” that Taylor ended up recording her saying it to introduce the song. 


And when Blake and Ryan first watched Taylor perform "Gorgeous" live on her Reputation tour, they couldn’t hide their excitement and were filmed literally jumping up and down as their little girl’s voice played out to a stadium of 60,000 people. 


Blake later admitted during an appearance on Good Morning America: “We were very embarrassing. That was the true, unfiltered version of our terrible stage parent pride.”

Then, in 2020, notoriously private Blake and Ryan let Taylor be the one to reveal their third daughter’s name to the world via her Folklore album.

Taylor Swift in a patterned maxi dress playing acoustic guitar in a rustic room
Tas Rights Management 2021 / via Getty Images

In the song “Betty,” Taylor name-checks three characters involved in a high school romance gone wrong: James, Inez, and Betty.


Attentive listeners quickly realized that James and Inez are the names of Blake and Ryan’s oldest two children. As a result, it didn’t take long for fans to speculate that their third child, who was born nine months earlier, must be called Betty. 


Shortly after Folklore’s release, Taylor confirmed the theory during an appearance on a country radio station, where she said that all three of the characters were named after “her friends’ kids.” 


Ryan later told SiriusXM: “I mean, what an honor. We thought it was pretty damn amazing. We still do. You know, I still walk down the street and shake my head, thinking, I can’t believe that happened.”


Addressing any concern about how Taylor name-dropping his children may impact their privacy, Ryan added at the time: “The names are the names of our kids, but we trust her implicitly. She’s very sensitive to any of that stuff. And obviously, the song has nothing to do with our kids other than our kids’ names.”


He also revealed that he and Blake “surprised” their daughters with the shoutout and didn’t tell them that Taylor had used their names before they listened to the song for the first time. 

In February 2023, Blake and Ryan announced that they had welcomed their fourth child together — but they are yet to share the baby’s gender or name.

Blake Lively in a patterned dress with Ryan Reynolds in a suit, both smiling on the red carpet
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for American Cinematheque

So, pretty understandably, when Taylor released her first album since the baby’s arrival, The Tortured Poets Department, last month, many wondered if the baby’s name was hidden somewhere in the 31 tracks.

Taylor Swift performs on stage in a dress with written text
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

This was made all the more plausible by the fact that Taylor mentions no less than 35 potential names throughout the album — with four included in the song title “Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus” alone.

However, in a recent appearance on the Today show, Ryan confirmed that his and Blake’s fourth child’s name is not mentioned in any of the songs.

Ryan Reynolds jokes on TODAY about the name of his and Blake Lively’s fourth child: “We always wait for Taylor (Swift) to tell us what the child’s name will be. And, we’ll say this: we’re still waiting.” pic.twitter.com/CimgAjffOM

— TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 13, 2024
NBC / Via Twitter: @TODAYshow

When asked about his youngest baby’s name, Ryan joked: “We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name is, and I’ll say this: We’re still waiting.”

Ryan Reynolds in a floral-patterned shirt, looking off-camera with a crowd in the background
NBC / Via Twitter: @TODAYshow

“So, Taylor, let’s maybe start,” he then teased. “She’s a prolific writer; I mean, what are we doing here? And ‘lazy’ is not a word I’d attach to Taylor!”


If you’re wondering, Ryan’s revelation officially rules out the following names: Dylan, Thomas, Patti, Chelsea, Charlie, Lucy, Jack, Ken, London, Heath, West, Sarah, Hannah, Summer, Winter, Destin, Blue, Clara, Stevie, Taylor, Aston, Martin, Chloe, Sam, Sophia, Marcus, Scarlet, Aristotle, Aimee, Eve, Wolf, Faith, Cassandra, Peter, and Robin.

Meanwhile, Ryan previously offered fans a seriously cute insight into his children’s relationship with Taylor when he recalled the exact moment that James, Inez, and Betty learned that she is actually a global superstar.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds on the Met Gala red carpet
Gotham / Getty Images

“I think what’s most exciting for them is that for the longest time they just thought Taylor’s just a, you know, like an aunt, like a friend of mommy and daddy that’s very, very close, almost family,” he explained in an interview with SiriusXM


“And then they went to a concert one day and were like, ‘Oh, oh, this isn’t a hobby,” Ryan added. 


At the time, he also revealed that his daughters were obsessed with Taylor’s album Midnights, which he said was “like a religion” in their house. 


Ryan admitted: “In fact, I’m not making this up. We are having a Taylor Swift Midnights dance party in, uh, right after this. It’s Sunday. We’re headed straight to the porch where we’re doing a full dance number set to Midnights…swear words included.”

