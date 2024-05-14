Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on Taylor Swift
By this point, pretty much everybody is aware of Taylor Swift’s close friendship with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds — especially her sweet relationship with their children, who consider her an “aunt.”
In case you didn’t know, it is Blake and Ryan’s then-2-year-old daughter James who can be heard at the start of Taylor’s 2017 song “Gorgeous.”
Then, in 2020, notoriously private Blake and Ryan let Taylor be the one to reveal their third daughter’s name to the world via her Folklore album.
Hot Topic
Think you’re Blondie’s biggest fan? Put your ~reputation~ to the test.
See our Taylor Swift Discussions
In February 2023, Blake and Ryan announced that they had welcomed their fourth child together — but they are yet to share the baby’s gender or name.
So, pretty understandably, when Taylor released her first album since the baby’s arrival, The Tortured Poets Department, last month, many wondered if the baby’s name was hidden somewhere in the 31 tracks.
When asked about his youngest baby’s name, Ryan joked: “We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name is, and I’ll say this: We’re still waiting.”
Meanwhile, Ryan previously offered fans a seriously cute insight into his children’s relationship with Taylor when he recalled the exact moment that James, Inez, and Betty learned that she is actually a global superstar.
Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on Taylor Swift
We see you lurking 👀
Join a Taylor Swift conversation instead.
See the Discussions