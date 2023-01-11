Regina Hall Could Not Keep Her Composure As She Found Out Why Kevin Costner Couldn’t Make The Golden Globes While Reading The Teleprompter Live On Air

“Officially starting the Regina Hall Emmy nomination campaign for her performance in ‘accepting Kevin Costner’s Golden Globe for Actor in a Drama Series.’”

By
Stephanie Soteriou
by Stephanie Soteriou

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Awards season 2023 has officially begun after the Golden Globes kicked off the annual roster of star-studded ceremonies on Tuesday.

Rich Polk / NBC via Getty Images

Everybody from Brad Pitt to Rihanna was in attendance at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, where Jennifer Coolidge and Austin Butler were among the winners.

Trae Patton / NBC via Getty Images

And while there were many standout moments from the night, Regina Hall is arguably the one who stole the show as she fought a losing battle against a teleprompter live on air.

Rich Polk / NBC via Getty Images

The comedy icon presented the award for Best Actor in a TV Drama Series, which went to Kevin Costner for his performance in Yellowstone.

Paramount

However, the actor was unable to make the ceremony as his exclusive Santa Barbara neighborhood has been hit with dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding in recent days due to unprecedented heavy rain.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Authorities in Southern California issued a mandatory evacuation order for Montecito on Monday, but those who have properties on higher ground have been asked to shelter in place.

George Rose / Getty Images

This included Kevin, so Regina accepted his Golden Globe on his behalf via a script that she read from a teleprompter — and she had seemingly not been briefed beforehand.

Matt Winkelmeyer / FilmMagic

Regina laughed her way through the speech before being caught totally off guard when it came to explaining the reason behind Kevin’s absence.

NBC

“Kevin Costner, he so much wanted to be here,” Regina recited before breaking and bursting into laughter as she joked: “I always like how they write this: ‘He so much…’ No, I’m sure he did.”

☀ stevie wong ☀ @wongie1

Regina Hall is a goddess

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @wongie1

“He so much wanted to be here,” Regina repeated as she returned to the script.

Karwai Tang / Getty Images

“But because of the — it’s been raining — unprecedented weather and flooding,” Regina said between giggles, before putting her hand to her head as she realized what the rest of the sentence on the teleprompter said.

NBC

“He has to shelter in place in Santa Barbara… Jesus.” At this point, the star could not contain her laughter as she struggled to be serious about the situation.

NBC

“Now, this is a sad story right now. He’s stuck in Santa Barbara — let’s pray, everyone!” Regina told the crowd before stuttering and stumbling over her words as she desperately tried to regain her composure.

NBC

“No, no, that’s awful,” she said. “No, no, no, this is true — everyone, we do pray and we hope that everyone affected by these storms remains safe.”

NBC

“And I’m going to accept that award right there on your behalf, Kevin,” Regina hastily concluded as she undoubtedly willed herself offstage.

NBC

Needless to say, viewers found Regina’s ordeal absolutely hilarious and shared their reaction online.

Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

“officially starting the Regina Hall Emmy nomination campaign for her performance in ‘accepting Kevin Costner’s Golden Globe for Actor in a Drama Series,’” one person joked.

Katie Rayford @katie_rayford

officially starting the Regina Hall Emmy nomination campaign for her performance in “accepting Kevin Costner’s Golden Globe for Actor in a Drama Series”

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @katie_rayford

Another wrote: “omg regina hall can't read her pre-written teleprompter excuse for kevin costner not being there with a straight face... screaming.”

Anna Menta @annalikestweets

omg regina hall can't read her pre-written teleprompter excuse for kevin costner not being there with a straight face... screaming

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @annalikestweets

A third tweet read: “Regina Hall accepting that award for Kevin Costner was the funniest thing I’ve seen all year, give that its own Emmy.”

Christina 🌻 @chuffwrites

Regina Hall accepting that award for Kevin Costner was the funniest thing I’ve seen all year, give that its own Emmy

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @chuffwrites

Someone else wrote: “regina hall accepting kevin costner's golden globe should be a masterclass in comedy honestly.”

where is your scooter @webirthtribes

regina hall accepting kevin costner's golden globe should be a masterclass in comedy honestly #GoldenGlobes

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @webirthtribes

One more added: “Regina Hall, god bless you the script on teleprompter just sent her spiralling.”

manda @amxndareviews

Regina Hall, god bless you 😂 the script on teleprompter just sent her spiralling #GoldenGlobes

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @amxndareviews

Another viewer joked: “Regina Hall trying to keep it together while reading the teleprompter is a whole mood.”

Jason, that mestizo queer @jxsxpx87

Regina Hall trying to keep it together while reading the teleprompter is a whole mood.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @jxsxpx87

Ahead of the ceremony, Kevin posted a video to Twitter that explained his absence from the event. “Yesterday, we had to pull the kids out of school, and in Santa Barbara — this is the second time in five years — the freeways flooded out,” he said.

Twitter: @modernwest

“We found ourselves on the wrong side of the town, and we couldn't get back last night,” he went on. “We couldn't even get back to the house this morning in time with the freeways closed. Nobody's sadder than us that we can’t be there at the Golden Globes.”

Kevin Costner &amp; MW @modernwest

.@goldenglobes @Yellowstone

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @modernwest

After his win, the star tweeted: “Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press and @goldenglobes for this tremendous honor and to the @Yellowstone team for bringing John Dutton’s world to life. I share this recognition with my castmates, the producers, and our incredible crew.”

Kevin Costner &amp; MW @modernwest

Most of all, thank you to our show’s fans, who love Yellowstone Ranch as if it were their own.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @modernwest

“Most of all, thank you to our show’s fans, who love Yellowstone Ranch as if it were their own,” Kevin added.

Joe Maher / Getty Images for Paramount+

He has not, however, acknowledged Regina’s awkward Golden Globes moment on his behalf.

Topics in this article