It has been almost six months since Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson started dating, and it looks like their relationship is going from strength to strength despite ongoing tensions with her ex-husband, Kanye West.
The pair were first romantically linked in October 2021 following Kim’s guest appearance on Saturday Night Live, eight months after she filed for divorce from Kanye — who has legally changed his name to Ye.
She and Pete even shared a kiss during an Aladdin-themed sketch for the comedy show, and just days later they were pictured holding hands on a roller coaster ride.
In the weeks that followed, Kim and Pete were spotted on a series of low-key date nights at local restaurants and outlet malls, with the relaxed approach to their relationship all the more poignant after Kim had admitted to wanting “smaller” and more meaningful gestures following the extravagance of her marriage to Ye.
Speaking in the final episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which aired in June, Kim reflected: “I want someone where we have the same [TV] shows in common. I want someone that wants to work out with me. It’s the little things that I don’t have.”
Kim added: “I have all the big things. I have [everything] extravagant you could possibly imagine. And no one will ever do it like that [again]. I’m grateful for those experiences, but I think I’m ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot.”
In fact, Kim and Pete were so low-key about their relationship that they didn’t even publicly acknowledge each other until last month, when Pete referred to Kim as his “girlfriend” during a TV interview.
Speaking to People, he breezily said: “If I'm off [work], I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don't do much.”
Kim waited even longer to speak about Pete, addressing him for the first time in an interview with Variety earlier this month, where she revealed that the family’s new Hulu TV show, The Kardashians, will reveal how their relationship came to be.
Despite Pete not appearing in the upcoming first season of the show, Kim teased that they might film “something really exciting” together in the future.
Just days after the interview was published, Kim finally went Instagram official with Pete as she included two photos of them together in an Instagram carousel, which drove fans wild.
Two days after that, Pete’s best friend, Dave Sirus, leaked text messages that Pete had sent to Ye defending Kim after he’d once again attacked her parenting on both social media and in a private phone call. Ye was unhappy after Kim told him their oldest daughter, North, would not be able to attend his Sunday Service because she was at a sleepover.
In a rare glimpse into his and Kim’s relationship, Pete wrote to Ye: “Can you please take a second and calm down. It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this. Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so fucking lucky that she’s your kids’ mom.”
He went on to offer to meet up with Ye so that they could speak “man to man,” and revealed that he had been “nice” to Ye behind the scenes despite his recent behavior because he wants things to be “smooth” for Kim and their four children.
Pete claimed that he had told SNL not to make any jokes about Ye on the show, and had also stopped his comedian friends from mocking the rapper in their routines.
Days later, Kim revealed that Pete had been “branded” with her name during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and that he’d also had multiple tattoos inked onto his skin in tribute to her — including one that reads: “My girl’s a lawyer.”
Considering how serious Kim and Pete’s relationship has become, it’s perhaps unsurprising that he has also been warmly welcomed by her inner circle.
In fact, he appears to be particularly close to Scott Disick — who is, of course, Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex boyfriend, who has remained incredibly tight-knit with the family since their split.
A video that was filmed by Pete, who doesn’t have social media, and shared to Scott’s Instagram Story on Sunday gave us all an insight into their comfortable friendship.
In the short clip, the camera pans the room and shows Scott and two other friends fast asleep while the 1982 movie The King of Comedy plays in the background. Pete then looks unimpressed as he turns the camera to himself.
It was posted alongside the lighthearted caption: “Boyz night was wild” on Scott’s page.
The King of Comedy is an interesting choice of movie, as last month Pete seemingly responded to Ye’s constant attacks by changing his Instagram bio to a YouTube link of one of the film’s famous lines.
The clip showed character Rupert Pupkin saying: “Better to be king for a night than a schmuck for a lifetime.”
At the time, it was widely believed that this was Pete’s response to Ye’s repeated social media posts and song lyrics against him, and fans called him out for “firing sneaky shots.”
Not long after posting the link to his bio, Pete deleted his Instagram account entirely when his first post was inundated with comments from Ye’s supporters telling him to “find God.”
Meanwhile, Scott and Pete’s growing friendship isn’t just limited to boys’ nights, with Pete recently accompanying Scott as he watched his son Reign’s baseball game.
Two lucky fans got a photo with the men at the game and submitted the snap to gossip Instagram page Deux Moi.
Interestingly, Kourtney’s fiancé, Travis Barker, was also in attendance and posed for a photo with the fans separately to Pete and Scott.
Scott is not the first of Kim’s nearest and dearest to seemingly give Pete his seal of approval, with her sister Khloé Kardashian also being seen to welcome him into the family.
Last week, Ye took to Instagram to say that he was "concerned" that Pete will get Kim "hooked on drugs," claiming that "he's in rehab every 2 months."
Shortly after the post was made, Ye’s account was suspended for 24 hours for violating policies on hate speech, bullying, and harassment. In addition to his attacks on Pete, Ye had taken aim at several other people online that day, and had called Trevor Noah a racial slur in one caption.
Ye is yet to return to social media since his suspension, and it was confirmed over the weekend that he will no longer perform at the Grammys due to “concerning online behavior.”
Meanwhile, Kim vowed to always “take the high road” when it comes to coparenting with Ye, and admitted that she just tries to “ignore” his online attacks during an interview with Ellen.
