Pete Davidson Has Officially Been Welcomed Into Kim Kardashian’s Inner Circle By Having A Boys’ Night With Scott Disick After They Attended Reign’s Baseball Game Together

Pete already has Khloé Kardashian’s seal of approval, and it looks like he’s now growing pretty close to Scott as well.

Stephanie Soteriou
by Stephanie Soteriou

BuzzFeed News Reporter

It has been almost six months since Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson started dating, and it looks like their relationship is going from strength to strength despite ongoing tensions with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

Splash News

The pair were first romantically linked in October 2021 following Kim’s guest appearance on Saturday Night Live, eight months after she filed for divorce from Kanye — who has legally changed his name to Ye.

John Shearer / Getty Images

She and Pete even shared a kiss during an Aladdin-themed sketch for the comedy show, and just days later they were pictured holding hands on a roller coaster ride.

NBC

In the weeks that followed, Kim and Pete were spotted on a series of low-key date nights at local restaurants and outlet malls, with the relaxed approach to their relationship all the more poignant after Kim had admitted to wanting “smaller” and more meaningful gestures following the extravagance of her marriage to Ye.

E!

Speaking in the final episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which aired in June, Kim reflected: “I want someone where we have the same [TV] shows in common. I want someone that wants to work out with me. It’s the little things that I don’t have.”

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Kim added: “I have all the big things. I have [everything] extravagant you could possibly imagine. And no one will ever do it like that [again]. I’m grateful for those experiences, but I think I’m ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot.”

In fact, Kim and Pete were so low-key about their relationship that they didn’t even publicly acknowledge each other until last month, when Pete referred to Kim as his “girlfriend” during a TV interview.

People

Speaking to People, he breezily said: “If I'm off [work], I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don't do much.”

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kim waited even longer to speak about Pete, addressing him for the first time in an interview with Variety earlier this month, where she revealed that the family’s new Hulu TV show, The Kardashians, will reveal how their relationship came to be.

instagram.com

Despite Pete not appearing in the upcoming first season of the show, Kim teased that they might film “something really exciting” together in the future.

Variety

Just days after the interview was published, Kim finally went Instagram official with Pete as she included two photos of them together in an Instagram carousel, which drove fans wild.

instagram.com

Two days after that, Pete’s best friend, Dave Sirus, leaked text messages that Pete had sent to Ye defending Kim after he’d once again attacked her parenting on both social media and in a private phone call. Ye was unhappy after Kim told him their oldest daughter, North, would not be able to attend his Sunday Service because she was at a sleepover.

In a rare glimpse into his and Kim’s relationship, Pete wrote to Ye: “Can you please take a second and calm down. It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this. Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so fucking lucky that she’s your kids’ mom.”

Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/davesirus/?hl=en

He went on to offer to meet up with Ye so that they could speak “man to man,” and revealed that he had been “nice” to Ye behind the scenes despite his recent behavior because he wants things to be “smooth” for Kim and their four children.

Pete claimed that he had told SNL not to make any jokes about Ye on the show, and had also stopped his comedian friends from mocking the rapper in their routines.

Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/davesirus/?hl=en

Days later, Kim revealed that Pete had been “branded” with her name during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and that he’d also had multiple tattoos inked onto his skin in tribute to her — including one that reads: “My girl’s a lawyer.”

CBS

Considering how serious Kim and Pete’s relationship has become, it’s perhaps unsurprising that he has also been warmly welcomed by her inner circle.

Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/davesirus/?hl=en

In fact, he appears to be particularly close to Scott Disick — who is, of course, Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex boyfriend, who has remained incredibly tight-knit with the family since their split.

A video that was filmed by Pete, who doesn’t have social media, and shared to Scott’s Instagram Story on Sunday gave us all an insight into their comfortable friendship.

pete davidson updates @davidsonpics

pete with friends on scott’s insta story last night

Twitter: @davidsonpics

In the short clip, the camera pans the room and shows Scott and two other friends fast asleep while the 1982 movie The King of Comedy plays in the background. Pete then looks unimpressed as he turns the camera to himself.

Instagram: @letthelordbewithyou

It was posted alongside the lighthearted caption: “Boyz night was wild” on Scott’s page.

Instagram: @letthelordbewithyou

The King of Comedy is an interesting choice of movie, as last month Pete seemingly responded to Ye’s constant attacks by changing his Instagram bio to a YouTube link of one of the film’s famous lines.

Instagram: @pmd

The clip showed character Rupert Pupkin saying: “Better to be king for a night than a schmuck for a lifetime.”

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

At the time, it was widely believed that this was Pete’s response to Ye’s repeated social media posts and song lyrics against him, and fans called him out for “firing sneaky shots.”

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Not long after posting the link to his bio, Pete deleted his Instagram account entirely when his first post was inundated with comments from Ye’s supporters telling him to “find God.”

Victor Boyko / Getty Images For Kenzo

Meanwhile, Scott and Pete’s growing friendship isn’t just limited to boys’ nights, with Pete recently accompanying Scott as he watched his son Reign’s baseball game.

Two lucky fans got a photo with the men at the game and submitted the snap to gossip Instagram page Deux Moi.

Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/deuxmoi/?hl=en

Interestingly, Kourtney’s fiancé, Travis Barker, was also in attendance and posed for a photo with the fans separately to Pete and Scott.

Scott is not the first of Kim’s nearest and dearest to seemingly give Pete his seal of approval, with her sister Khloé Kardashian also being seen to welcome him into the family.

In fact, last month Pete was praised for being “thoughtful” and “sweet” when he sent Khloé Valentine’s Day flowers after she was left “humiliated and devastated” by her ex Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal.

Khloé shared a close-up photo of the pretty pink blooms to her Instagram Story at the time, writing: “The sweetest! Thank you Pete.”

Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/khloekardashian/?hl=en

Pete’s involvement with Kim’s friends and family will no doubt be a tough pill for Ye to swallow, with the rapper making no secret of his feelings towards the comic in recent weeks.

Brandon Magnus / Getty Images

In fact, Ye has threatened to “beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” released a music video that depicted him kidnapping, decapitating, and burying Pete alive, and leaked private text messages when Pete reached out to say he’d never get between Ye and his kids.

Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/kanyewest/?hl=en

Last week, Ye took to Instagram to say that he was "concerned" that Pete will get Kim "hooked on drugs," claiming that "he's in rehab every 2 months."

Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/kanyewest/?hl=en

Shortly after the post was made, Ye’s account was suspended for 24 hours for violating policies on hate speech, bullying, and harassment. In addition to his attacks on Pete, Ye had taken aim at several other people online that day, and had called Trevor Noah a racial slur in one caption.

Joce / GC Images

Ye is yet to return to social media since his suspension, and it was confirmed over the weekend that he will no longer perform at the Grammys due to “concerning online behavior.”

100 Entertainment, Inc.

Meanwhile, Kim vowed to always “take the high road” when it comes to coparenting with Ye, and admitted that she just tries to “ignore” his online attacks during an interview with Ellen.

CBS

