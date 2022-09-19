Wood, who is originally from Britain, explained that he had memories of the Queen being crowned in 1952 when he was a child, as well as the death of her father, King George VI, that same year.

Wood’s wife also traveled from Australia to the United Kingdom, but decided to watch the funeral on TV instead of going into London with her husband. But he said that it was important for him to be there in person on this hugely significant day.

“I’m originally British and I’ve said for many, many, many years that when the Queen dies I wanted to be here. I wanted to celebrate her life, to say thank you to her,” he said.

“People asked me, ‘Why are you going?’ But I just wanted to be here, to experience the atmosphere and all the people,” he went on. “Everybody is so calm. It’s very pleasant. Nobody’s pushing and shoving.”

And Wood became visibly emotional as he heaped praise on the “incredible” atmosphere in London. “There’s so many people who have to come to this to say thank you to a wonderful woman who held us together,” he said.

Wood also recalled looking at the “breathtaking” tributes in Green Park on Sunday, and referenced one particular quote from the Queen that “said it all” when he saw it on a sign among the flowers.