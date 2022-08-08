“Love Island UK’s” Jacques And Luca Were Kind Of Clueless When “Stranger Things” Star Noah Schnapp Joined Their Instagram Live

“Who is Noah? If Stranger Things is so big, who is Noah?” Luca asked. (Editor's note: There are no Love Island spoilers in this post — we're not monsters.)

By
Stephanie Soteriou
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Love Island UK has long taken both sides of the Atlantic by storm, with everybody from Paris Hilton to Chrissy Teigen publicly sharing their love for the British show over the years.

In fact, the ITV2 reality series was even featured in HBO hit Euphoria, when main character Rue — played by Zendaya — marathoned the series during a depressive episode.

HBO

While the UK version of Love Island does air in the USA, it's delayed by a couple of weeks — which means that while the winners have already been crowned and all of the islanders are now back in Britain, the final episodes have not yet aired in the US.

So as to not ruin the show for those who have managed to avoid spoilers thus far, I will not reveal which couple won the series.

But I do need to talk about Noah Schnapp’s obsession with Love Island UK, and how he has been tracking the islanders down via social media since their villa exits.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

It first came to light during an Instagram Live with his Stranger Things costar Millie Bobby Brown, where he revealed that he’d talked to fan favorite Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu after sliding into her DMs.

Speaking to Millie, Noah was visibly excited as he said: “I DM’d Ekin-Su and she answered me.”

Damith Void 🌊 @Damithvoid

Millie Bobby brown and Noah Schnapp talking about Ekin Su. Noah dmed Ekin and she replied. Such an interesting crossover 😂. Now I’m curious about who else is in Ekin’s dms. #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUK #MillieBobbyBrown #StrangerThings4 #Noahschnapp

Twitter: @Damithvoid

Millie’s eyes widened as she exclaimed, “She did?!” before launching into an impersonation of Davide Sanclimenti’s iconic line: “You are a liar, an actress.”

Twitter: @Damithvoid

“We video-called each other,” Noah added, but he then changed the subject by saying: “OK, anyway…”

Twitter: @Damithvoid

And this weekend, Noah couldn’t resist swinging by when he saw that Jacques O'Neill and Luca Bish were hosting an Instagram Live together.

HBO

The 17-year-old actor joined the chat, and promptly commented: “I LOVE U.”

Twitter: @03683m

But things quickly got a little bit awkward, as both Jacques and Luca admitted that they don’t watch Stranger Things, and they couldn’t even place which character Noah plays.

Twitter: @03683m

It’s Will Byers, in case you’re wondering.

Netflix

Spotting the comment, Jacques sounded excited as he told his fellow islander, “Noah! Noah from Stranger Things!” But Luca was confused and replied, “Noah? Who’s Noah?”

#1 indiyah &amp; ekin-su defender @03683m

noah schnapp watching jacques and luca’s live and saying “I LOVE YOU” is so random 😭😭#loveIsland

Twitter: @03683m

“Mate, Noah from Stranger Things,” Jacques repeated.

Netflix

“No one from Stranger Things is watching our Live,” Luca said in response.

But Jacques was certain, and said: “I swear to god, he’ll put something again… Noah, put something again.”

Luca was still confused, and asked, “Noah… Who does he play?” At this point, Jacques admitted, “I don’t know. I don’t watch Stranger Things.”

Twitter: @03683m

Luca then appeared to direct his question to the viewers of the livestream, asking: “Who is Noah? If Stranger Things is so big, who is Noah?”

Netflix

Noah has not publicly commented on the awkward moment, but other people who watched the livestream found it hilarious.

On Twitter, one person wrote: “Noah Schnapp on Luca and Jacques live earlier and them 2 not knowing who he is was iconic.”

CR🦋 @courtneyrx_

Noah Schnapp on Luca and Jacques live earlier and them 2 not knowing who he is was iconic 😭

Twitter: @courtneyrx_

“Noah Schnapp is so random why did he join Jacques an Luca’s live ?” another asked. Someone else commented: “Noah Schnapp being in Luca and Jacques insta live and DMing Ekinsu has to be the funniest thing today.”

houlty @y_tlfh

Noah schnapp is so random why did he join jacques an Luca’s live ? 😭

Twitter: @y_tlfh
K @ksl33jk

Noah Schanpp being in Luca and Jacques insta live and DMing Ekinsu has to be the funniest thing today #loveisland #StrangerThings @_lucabish @noah_schnapp

Twitter: @ksl33jk

But Noah is far from the only celeb superfan this season, with Lizzo surprising her following when she tweeted about the show last month.

Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

"Y'all I put on #LoveIsland to fall asleep and now I'm hooked… Indiyah the baddest in the villa no kizzy,” she wrote.

FOLLOW @YITTY @lizzo

Y’all I put on #LoveIsland to fall asleep and now I’m hooked… Indiyah the baddest in the villa no kizzy 😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨

Twitter: @lizzo

Meanwhile, Margot Robbie had a Love Island–themed birthday party last summer, with her friends wearing colorful swimwear in a makeshift Casa Amor.

instagram.com

In 2020, Margot famously freaked out when she met some ex-islanders on a red carpet, and she previously admitted to losing it when her name was mentioned on the show as Alex George compared his fellow islander Megan Barton-Hanson to her.

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / WireImage

“The other night we were watching and I think it was Alex who said that, and we all lost it,' Margot told Metro at the time. “We were like: ‘Oh my God they know who I am on Love Island!’”

Axelle / FilmMagic

