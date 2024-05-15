“Bridgerton” Star Nicola Coughlan Is Being Praised After She Revealed The Poignant Reason Why She Chose To Be “Very Naked On Camera” In Season 3

Nicola said that the scene in question was her idea and her choice, adding that she found it “amazingly empowering.”

As you’re probably aware, the third season of Bridgerton is just hours away from hitting Netflix, and it has already been confirmed that Nicola Coughlan’s character, Penelope Featherington, will be front and center this time around.

Nicola in Bridgerton
Netflix / Via youtube.com

The upcoming episodes are expected to focus heavily on Penelope’s relationship with Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton — and Nicola has teased that she stripped down during filming. 


Speaking to the LA Times earlier this week, the Irish star shared her initial reaction to having to wear a tiny strapless thong to preserve her modesty for her first-ever sex scene. 


Admitting that she had some liquid courage in the form of a margarita before trying the thong on in the privacy of her own home, Nicola told the publication: “I went to the bathroom and looked in the full-length mirror, I was like: ‘Absolutely not!’ I hid it down the bottom of the laundry basket. I was like: ‘How am I going to do this?’”

Eventually, Nicola overcame her nerves and was surprised by how much she enjoyed filming the scenes. In fact, she and her costar Luke ended up being so relaxed during the shoot that they were comfortable enough to lay naked under a blanket together, “just chilling.”

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton in Bridgerton
Netflix / Via youtube.com

She explained: “By the end of the day, we were both lying under a blanket, not clothed, just chilling. We were like: ‘This is why nudists do it.’”


And in a new interview with Stylist, Nicola has revealed the poignant reason why she made the surprising decision to add more nudity to her portrayal of Penelope. 

Discussing how she collaborated with Bridgerton’s intimacy coordinator, Lizzy Talbot, Nicola shared: “You go, OK, what do I want to show? What don’t I want to show? What’s scripted, and what do I want to add?”

Nicola Coughlan in off-shoulder gown posing at Bridgerton event
Arturo Holmes / WireImage
“I specifically asked for certain lines and moments to be included,” she went on. “There’s one scene where I’m very naked on camera, and that was my idea, my choice. It just felt like the biggest ‘fuck you’ to all the conversation surrounding my body; it was amazingly empowering.”

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton
Netflix / Via youtube.com

“I felt beautiful in the moment, and I thought: ‘When I’m 80, I want to look back on this and remember how fucking hot I looked!’” she concluded.

Nicola Coughlan in a sparkly dress with a black ribbon tie standing under a chandelier at a night event
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Netflix

Nicola's decision comes after she opened up about how she is affected by people talking about her weight, writing in an Instagram post: “If you have an opinion about my body please, please don’t share it with me... It’s really hard to take the weight of thousands of opinions on how you look being sent directly to you every day.”


“All I care about is the work. Bodies change, if I lose weight or gain weight or I do anything it’s no one’s business, all I care about is doing good acting and being judged on that,” she later added to the Irish Times

And the way that Nicola has responded to the relentless discourse via her Bridgerton nude scenes has been celebrated by fans, with her Stylist quote racking up tens of thousands of likes and retweets when it was posted to X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.

Nicola Coughlan standing before a &#x27;Bridgerton&#x27; sign at a Netflix event, wearing an off-shoulder black gown
James Gourley / Getty Images for Netflix

“ugh she makes me want to be more confident in myself I love her an unexplainable amount,” one person replied.


“YES QUEEN!!!!! Body positivity is so so important, go Nicola for leading the path for curvy and/or +size women to not be ashamed of their beautiful body and show it in a sexy way instead of the cliché comedic way,” somebody else tweeted.


“as someone who has been a ‘bigger girl’ their entire life, to see someone who represents ME as the leading lady for honestly the first time in my 34 years, is very emotional for me,” one more added. “I love nicola immensely and i cannot wait to see penelope get her time to shine.”


Reacting to the response their tweet had received, the OP later wrote: “Nicola Coughlan, I hope you realise how inspiring you are to a lot of people.”

Nicola’s chemistry with Luke both on and off the screen has also caused a stir in recent weeks, but Nicola recently shot down claims that they are anything more than just good friends in an interview with Extra.

Closeup of Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan at at Bridgerton premiere
Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Addressing the dating gossip, the star said: “We think it’s really sweet. I think because we truly love each other.”


Reiterating their friendship, Nicola continued: “He is a really special person in my life, and I got to do this experience with him. I’ll never get to do something like this again, on this scale… It’s so nice having such a lovely friend that I can do all this with.”


 Bridgerton Season 3, Part 1 will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, May 16.

