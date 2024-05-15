Hot Topic
As you’re probably aware, the third season of Bridgerton is just hours away from hitting Netflix, and it has already been confirmed that Nicola Coughlan’s character, Penelope Featherington, will be front and center this time around.
Eventually, Nicola overcame her nerves and was surprised by how much she enjoyed filming the scenes. In fact, she and her costar Luke ended up being so relaxed during the shoot that they were comfortable enough to lay naked under a blanket together, “just chilling.”
Discussing how she collaborated with Bridgerton’s intimacy coordinator, Lizzy Talbot, Nicola shared: “You go, OK, what do I want to show? What don’t I want to show? What’s scripted, and what do I want to add?”
“I specifically asked for certain lines and moments to be included,” she went on. “There’s one scene where I’m very naked on camera, and that was my idea, my choice. It just felt like the biggest ‘fuck you’ to all the conversation surrounding my body; it was amazingly empowering.”
“I felt beautiful in the moment, and I thought: ‘When I’m 80, I want to look back on this and remember how fucking hot I looked!’” she concluded.
And the way that Nicola has responded to the relentless discourse via her Bridgerton nude scenes has been celebrated by fans, with her Stylist quote racking up tens of thousands of likes and retweets when it was posted to X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.
Nicola’s chemistry with Luke both on and off the screen has also caused a stir in recent weeks, but Nicola recently shot down claims that they are anything more than just good friends in an interview with Extra.
