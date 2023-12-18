Nicki Minaj Asked Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat If He Was Wearing Nail Polish, And His Reaction Was A Lot

"You just became defensive because you're insecure," Nicki softly told Kai once he'd calmed down.

Stephanie Soteriou
Back in April, Nicki Minaj was among the people to speak out when Kai Cenat was banned from streaming platform Twitch for seemingly no reason.

A closeup of Nicki Minaj wearing a corset dress and veil on the red carpet
Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage

With more than 8 million subscribers, Kai is Twitch’s biggest broadcaster — so many, including Nicki, were understandably left confused when he suddenly disappeared from the platform.

Closeup of Kai Cenat
Prince Williams / WireImage

During a fan Q&A at the time, Nicki threw her support behind Kai, and even said that she wanted to appear on his channel in the future.

Kai’s Twitch account ended up being reinstated just one week later, and on Thursday, Nicki proved that she was being totally serious when she said that she wanted to team up with him.

Closeup of Nicki Minaj walking out of a building in a furry coat
James Devaney / GC Images / Via instagram.com

Following the release of her new album, Pink Friday 2, Nicki joined Kai on Twitch for a lengthy conversation, where she explained why she is so supportive of Kai, whose mom is from Trinidad.

Kai and Nicki sitting during their interview
YouTube @KaiCenatLive‧ / Via youtube.com

She said: “His mom is from my country, so when I heard that, I took a particular...not necessarily liking for you but caring about you."

Screenshot from Kai&#x27;s channel
YouTube @KaiCenatLive‧ / Via youtube.com

"I need to make sure that you are being lifted up so that you can do all the amazing things you've been doing," Nicki went on. "You have created a dope lane for yourself. And to be that young and to already have something like this mastered, I didn't have it all figured out at that age. So I have to give you your props, and the fact that you love and respect your mama."

Closeup of Kai and Nicki
YouTube @KaiCenatLive‧ / Via youtube.com

And in the days since the stream, one moment in particular has gone viral as viewers claimed that Nicki’s obvious care for Kai led to her “gentle parenting” the 22-year-old as he showcased signs of “hyper masculinity.”

Closeup of Kai and Nicki
YouTube @KaiCenatLive‧ / Via youtube.com

In a clip that has been viewed more than 16 million times since it was posted to TikTok, Nicki can be seen asking Kai if he is wearing nail polish.

TikTok @whoiisonika / Via tiktok.com

Kai immediately became agitated, exclaiming: “No, no!” Getting louder and louder, he continues: “No, no, no, woah. Woah. Hold on, no! This is… I get manicures, I’m clean!”

Closeup of Kai and Nicki
YouTube @KaiCenatLive‧ / Via youtube.com

During his outburst, Nicki remains calm as she takes a sip from her drink. When he mentions the manicure, she turns to him wide-eyed and softly asks: “So why didn’t you just say yes when I asked you ‘Is that nail polish’?”

Closeup of Kai and Nicki
YouTube @KaiCenatLive‧ / Via youtube.com

“It’s not!” Kai argues in response. “It’s, uh…” to which Nicki answers: “Clear nail polish?”

Closeup of Kai and Nicki
YouTube @KaiCenatLive‧ / Via youtube.com

“No, it’s not nail polish,” Kai continues to disagree, but when Nicki clarifies “gel polish,” he asks: “That’s nail polish?”

Closeup of Kai Cenat
Prince Williams / WireImage

“Yeah,” Nicki confirms. Kai then says: “But it looks nice?”

Nicki Minaj onstage
Derek White / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

“I didn’t say it didn’t,” Nicki replies, maintaining her calm and even tone. “You just became defensive because you’re insecure.”

Closeup of Kai and Nicki
YouTube KaiCenatLive‧ / Via youtube.com

And the star has won high praise for the level way that she handled Kai’s overreaction. The video has racked up more than 4 million likes as people lauded her in the comment section — with many joking that the mom-of-one exhibited signs of “gentle parenting” in the way that she spoke to Kai.

Closeup of Kai and Nicki
YouTube KaiCenatLive‧ / Via youtube.com

“I cannot stop watching this clip. She is so real for this gentle parenting moment 🤣” one popular comment reads. Somebody else wrote: “I love this. she's so calm and he's losing his mind.”

“Her soft & sweet ‘you need coddling’ voice paired with her ‘yeah dumdum’ face is just perfect,” another pointed out. One more added: “Nicki remained so gentle she had chance to embarrass his ass more severely but didn’t.”

Nicki’s appearance on Kai’s channel ended up breaking Twitch’s viewership records, which were previously held by Kai. According to StreamCharts, the livestream peaked at 348,593 viewers before stabilizing at 227,874.

Twitter: @StreamsCharts / Via Twitter: @StreamsCharts

