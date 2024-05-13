“I Love Their Love!”: People Can’t Get Enough Of This Seriously Sweet Moment Between Prince Harry And Meghan Markle During An Official Engagement

“Their warmth and admiration for each other is one of the primary reasons why I love this couple,” one person tweeted in response to the viral video. “Love hotter than the sun!”

On Friday, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, touched down in Nigeria for a 72-hour visit after Harry was invited by the chief of the defense staff at last year’s Invictus Games, which are a Paralympic-style event for wounded service people and veterans.

Meghan Markle in a sleeveless dress and Prince Harry playing with children in a casual setting
Kola Sulaimon / AFP via Getty Images

The couple were given a royal welcome from the locals, with this trip marking their first visit to Africa since 2019.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walking hand-in-hand as they are escorted from a plane
Andrew Esiebo / Getty Images for The Archewell Foundation

Needless to say, each of Harry and Meghan’s engagements over the weekend have been heavily documented, with the pair meeting with wounded veterans, and attending a polo fundraiser.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speaking to a line of people
Andrew Esiebo / Getty Images for The Archewell Foundation

Harry even fielded his own team in a seated volleyball match with Nigeria’s Invictus team on Saturday, and Meghan cohosted a women’s leadership event with Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the director general of the World Trade Organization, where she reflected on her Nigerian heritage.

Prince Harry sits on the ground with others at a volleyball event, engaging with the community
Andrew Esiebo / Getty Images for The Archewell Foundation

But it was a sweet moment from the couple’s visit to a secondary school, the Lighthouse Academy, on Friday that really warmed people’s hearts, with a clip of Meghan gushing over her husband circulating on social media.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sitting, smiling at children at the Lighthouse Academy
Kola Sulaimon / AFP via Getty Images

In the video, Harry is concluding a rousing speech that he made to the students about mental health, telling them: “If you see your friend in class not smiling, what are you going to do? Are you going to check in on them? Are you going to ask if they’re OK? Because it’s OK not to be OK!”

Prince Harry engaging with a young athlete in a wheelchair at a basketball event
Andrew Esiebo / Getty Images for The Archewell Foundation

Meghan can’t hide her smile as she gazes adoringly at her husband, and when he passes the microphone to her, she immediately shares her admiration for him.

“Do you see why I married him? He’s so smart” – Meghan

Nahhh Harry and Meghan are too cutee 😩🥹 #HarryandMeghaninNigeria pic.twitter.com/XK7ajGYJMm

— Dani | Radical Optimism 🦈 (@ArchLiliHazMeg) May 10, 2024
BBC / Via Twitter: @ArchLiliHazMeg

Speaking to the room, she proclaims: “Do you see why I married him?!”

“He’s so smart,” Meghan goes on. “So smart and so inspiring, because he speaks the truth.”

Harry seems bashful by the compliment, turning red and smiling broadly as the audience applauds and cheers. 

Posting the clip to X, formerly known as Twitter, one person wrote: “Nahhh Harry and Meghan are too cutee,” and it quickly received thousands of likes and retweets.

“Everyone needs to be this in love at some point,” somebody else tweeted in response to the video. While one more quipped: “Harry blushed so hard he almost twirled in a circle.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch traditional dancers perform, both smiling and clapping
Andrew Esiebo / Getty Images for The Archewell Foundation

“Harry blushed so hard he nearly levitated out of the room,” another user echoed. Somebody else replied: “Their warmth and admiration for each other is one of the primary reasons why I love this couple. Love hotter than the sun!”


“She loves that man and is proud to be his wife,” one more wrote, while another simply tweeted: “I love their love!”


Harry and Meghan’s united front is arguably all the more poignant given the well-documented tension that their relationship created within the royal family, with the two often being targeted by the British press.

Their trip comes just days after Harry made a rare return to his home country of the United Kingdom for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games Foundation, which he founded in 2014.

Prince Harry greeting a crowd, people taking photos, media cameras in background
Chris Jackson / Getty Images for Invictus Games Foundation

Notably, Harry’s brother, Prince William, and father, King Charles III, failed to show up to support Harry at Wednesday’s event at St. Paul’s Cathedral. However, people were touched when they noticed he was surrounded by relatives from his late mom, Princess Diana’s, side of the family.


In addition to Diana’s siblings Charles Spencer and Jane Fellowes, Harry was seen reuniting with several of his cousins at the ceremony. 


The British public also gave him a hero’s welcome, lining the streets as they hoped to catch a glimpse of him at the cathedral. Harry was loudly cheered when he arrived, and later took the time to stop and interact with as many well-wishers as he could. 

