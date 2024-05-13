On Friday, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, touched down in Nigeria for a 72-hour visit after Harry was invited by the chief of the defense staff at last year’s Invictus Games, which are a Paralympic-style event for wounded service people and veterans.
The couple were given a royal welcome from the locals, with this trip marking their first visit to Africa since 2019.
Needless to say, each of Harry and Meghan’s engagements over the weekend have been heavily documented, with the pair meeting with wounded veterans, and attending a polo fundraiser.
Harry even fielded his own team in a seated volleyball match with Nigeria’s Invictus team on Saturday, and Meghan cohosted a women’s leadership event with Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the director general of the World Trade Organization, where she reflected on her Nigerian heritage.
But it was a sweet moment from the couple’s visit to a secondary school, the Lighthouse Academy, on Friday that really warmed people’s hearts, with a clip of Meghan gushing over her husband circulating on social media.
In the video, Harry is concluding a rousing speech that he made to the students about mental health, telling them: “If you see your friend in class not smiling, what are you going to do? Are you going to check in on them? Are you going to ask if they’re OK? Because it’s OK not to be OK!”
Speaking to the room, she proclaims: “Do you see why I married him?!”
“He’s so smart,” Meghan goes on. “So smart and so inspiring, because he speaks the truth.”
Harry seems bashful by the compliment, turning red and smiling broadly as the audience applauds and cheers.
Posting the clip to X, formerly known as Twitter, one person wrote: “Nahhh Harry and Meghan are too cutee,” and it quickly received thousands of likes and retweets.