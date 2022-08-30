“At the time, that was definitely the message I was getting from my management, my record label,” he said. “They’d disguise it in a way … If they knew that I was gay, then they wouldn’t say, ‘Hey, if you’re gay, don’t come out.’ They’d always disguise it like, ‘People look up to you, so you can’t have a cigarette in your hand, you can’t be seen with a drink, you can’t be seen with a girlfriend.’”