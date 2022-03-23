Last month, Kylie Jenner announced that she and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, had welcomed a baby boy and called him Wolf.
The two stars are already mom and dad to 4-year-old daughter Stormi.
The new parents have been keeping a relatively low profile on social media in recent months, but Kylie delighted followers when she shared a YouTube video dedicated to her son on Monday.
The 10-minute long mini-documentary followed Kylie throughout her pregnancy and her son’s birth, with her famous sisters, and momager Kris Jenner, filming heartfelt messages for the newborn.
However, shortly after the video was shared, Kylie took to her Instagram Story to clarify that her son was no longer called Wolf.
“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” she wrote. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”
She and Travis are yet to reveal what they have changed the baby’s name to.
Needless to say, people were confused by their sudden change of heart and were quick to speculate as to why Kylie would pull a U-turn after announcing her son’s name to the world.
While some wondered if she’d changed it because Wolf didn’t get the positive online reaction she’d hoped for, others were quick to highlight that she didn't change her mind after Stormi's name received mixed reviews when it was announced in 2018.
Attention then turned to one of Kylie’s former best friends, Tammy Hembrow, who had been making a series of shady comments about the name Wolf ever since Kylie had revealed it.
But first, a bit of background. Kylie and Australian influencer Tammy were good friends up until 2019, with Tammy an established member of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s inner circle.
She even modeled for Khloé Kardashian’s Good American brand, and had promoted the sisters’ other various products on her social media page.
The first time that Tammy hit the headlines in relation to Kylie was back in 2018, when she was pictured being carried out of the star’s 21st birthday party on a stretcher and people were quick to speculate as to why she'd collapsed.
Days later, Tammy hit out at cruel trolls for “making up things” and revealed that she had “collapsed” due to jet-lag and exhaustion as she admitted that she shouldn’t have been drinking at the bash.
The following year, Kylie unfollowed Tammy on social media after she was linked to her ex, Tyga. Tammy has always insisted that she and Tyga were “just friends,” but also confirmed that his sexually explicit song “Uno” was about her.
The remix of Ambjaay’s track graphically describes Tyga having a sexual encounter with a woman named Tammy in an In-N-Out Burger parking lot.
In the song, Tyga raps: “Shake that ass, you a bop, make it go, don’t stop / Slurp me up outside of In-N-Out parkin’ lot.”
He then namechecks Tammy specifically, with the song going on: “Go Tammy, keep dancing / You nasty, no panties / Get a wet wipe, that’ll come in handy / And that pussy hit, bitch, you deserve a Grammy.”
Speaking in her podcast Hanging Out With The Hembrows shortly after “Uno’s” release, Tammy admitted that the song was about her but insisted that the lyrics had been “taken so out of proportion” as she maintained that she and Tyga are nothing more than friends.
After revealing that she gave Tyga permission to use her name in the song, Tammy added: “‘It’s not dissing me at all, but it’s also just a song. People are so crazy! Do you actually take rappers’ songs so literally?”
“He’s just a friend of mine and I feel like this is just, like, taken so out of proportion and crazy. People are just ridiculous,” she went on. “I heard it before it came out [and] I’m literally just friends with him. I’ve been to a bunch of his shows and I’m friends with people that he’s friends with.”
Kylie has not publicly addressed her and Tammy’s fallout, but it appears to have had long-lasting repercussions after it was suggested that she’d copied Tammy when naming her son.
You see, Tammy already has a 6-year-old son called Wolf, as well as a daughter called Saskia, and she seemingly didn’t want Kylie to forget this when she announced the arrival of her own Wolf last month.
Just hours after Kylie’s Instagram announcement on Feb. 11, Tammy uploaded a photo of herself with her son and added the caption: “My Wolf 🤎”
She went on to write “Wolfie’s mum” as she shared another post, and if there was any doubt about how she felt about Kylie’s baby name, the pregnant influencer made it even more clear when she replied to a comment from a fan.
The follower had written on her TikTok post: “I JUST KNOW YOU ARE NAMING YOUR BABY BENTLEY,” to which Tammy replied: “Actually liking the name Stormi atm.”
It didn’t take long for Tammy to be called out for the shady digs at Kylie, with one tweet reading at the time: “I’ve always like Tammy Hembrow, but her need to keep shading Kylie is pathetic. You don’t own the name Wolf? You going to shade everyone who calls their child Wolf? Focus your energy into other things while you are pregnant especially.”
Someone else had written: “Not Tammy throwing shade at Kylie for naming her baby Wolf. Girl chill out.”
And now people believe that Tammy’s constant jibes about her naming her son Wolf first are the reason why Kylie decided against giving her son the same name.
“Can’t believe Kylie Jenner decided Wolf wasn’t her son’s name anymore, Tammy really won,” one fan tweeted. A second wrote: “Tammy Hembrow bullied Kylie into changing her baby’s name I’m crying.”
One more claimed: “Let's be real here. Kylie didn't like that Tammy had the name Wolf before she did.” Another said: “Kylie changed Wolf’s name yall why is that so funny to me do you think Tammy is laughing too?!?!”
Kylie did not publicly respond to any of Tammy’s social media comments, and has not elaborated on why she and Travis made the name change beyond the fact that they “didn’t feel like it was him.”
Whatever the reason behind Kylie’s decision, one thing that’s for sure is that we can’t wait to find out what she has changed Wolf’s name to — and can only hope that it doesn’t spark any further drama.
