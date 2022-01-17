Kris was quick to realize her mistake, deleting the original post entirely before re-uploading it without the unfiltered image.

In true Kardashian-Jenner form, social media platforms were alight as each member of the famous family paid tribute to the birthday girl with a selection of photos and videos. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @khloekardashian

Of course proud grandmother, Kris Jenner, was one of the first to honor Chicago on her special day and she posted a series of snaps to her Instagram page alongside a cute caption. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @krisjenner

“Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Chicago!!!!” She wrote. “You have the sweetest spirit and always have the cutest little smile on your face with the softest little voice and your precious laughter lights up wherever you are!”



“You are such an amazing sister, daughter, granddaughter, cousin and niece and I can’t believe you are now four years old! You bring us so much joy and happiness every single day. I love you so much Chi Chi!!!!! Have the most magical day!! 💕💕💕💕” View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @krisjenner

Kris had chosen a sweet black and white photobooth pic of her cuddling Chicago for the post’s main image.



But as fans scrolled through the rest of the snaps, they were shocked to see a “seemingly unfiltered” photo of Kris and Kim posing with the little girl. Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Lorraine Schwar The Kardashians are known for meticulously editing their pics before sharing them on social media, and have admitted to using filters and other tools in the past.

Posting a screenshot of the au naturel snap to a Reddit forum , one fan wrote: “I’m surprised KJ got away with posting this (seemingly) unfiltered pic 👀 they both still look great tho.” Instagram: @krisjenner

However, it wasn't long before Kris appeared to realize her mistake. Shortly after sharing the post, she deleted it entirely before re-uploading it without the seemingly unedited photo in the carousel of images. reddit.com “Omg she took this down! It's not posted anymore,” one commenter responded after seeing the new post. “She reposted the birthday post without that pic lol,” another fan acknowledged.



Discussing the photo, a third user remarked: “Sheesh you can really tell [the] difference. They still look great though.” View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @kimkardashian

In the pic, the trio are smiling for the camera as they pose outside — with Kim holding her daughter and Kris placing an affectionate hand on Chicago’s back.



The accidental post comes just days after Kris’s daughter Khloé Kardashian was accused of making an epic photoshop fail in her latest Instagram offering. Todd Williamson / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Explaining that she’d forgotten about the pics that’d been taken “a few weeks ago,” Khloé shared a selection of images that showed her leaning against a fence in a gray minidress. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @khloekardashian

They were the first photos of herself that Khloé had posted since ex Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal, which saw him publicly apologizing to her after admitting to fathering a baby son with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.



Almost immediately, Khloé’s photos came under scrutiny as fans claimed that her right hand and fingers had the tell-tale signs of photoshop. instagram.com “How did she not notice that her fingers are a photoshop fail? They’re so long they look like they belong on the Wicked Witch of the West.” A fan wrote on Reddit. Another asked: “Her hands look like they are a foot long. How does she not see this before posting pictures?”

Khloé has not publicly acknowledged the claims, and the post remains live on her Instagram profile. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @khloekardashian

However, this is far from her first rodeo when it comes to photo-editing discourse.



"The photo that was posted this week is beautiful," Khloé wrote. "But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering in bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared."



Reflecting on the perils of fame, Khloé went on: “For over a decade now in photos, every single flaw and imperfection has been micro-analyzed and made fun of to the smallest detail and I am reminded of them [every day] by the world." View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @khloekardashian

She then admitted to using lighting, filters, and editing in “the same way I throw on some make-up, get my nails done, or wear a pair of heels to present myself to the world the way I want to be seen and it's exactly what I will continue to do unapologetically." View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @khloekardashian

Every member of the Kardashian-Jenner family has been accused of adjusting their social media snaps at some point, and Kim’s most recent “photoshop fail” happened just last week. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @kimkardashian

Fans spotted a distorted cell phone in a mirror selfie, with the device’s warped edge thought to be evidence of editing. instagram.com

Meanwhile, it’s not just Kris who is guilty of deleting unfavorable posts from their profile, with Kylie Jenner removing a bikini pic when fans picked up on the unnaturally curved side of the swimming pool, which suggested the image had been manipulated. Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/kyliejenner/?hl=en