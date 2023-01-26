It’s safe to say that most people would absolutely jump at the opportunity to have a scroll through the Kardashian/Jenner group chat.
With the amount of drama that each member of the family courts on a regular basis, it is sure to be a hotbed for gossip and scandals.
In fact, back in 2018, Kendall Jenner revealed that there’s a variety of different group chats within the dynasty, with each one excluding different members of the family.
During an appearance on The Tonight Show, Kendall said: “We have a bunch of them because all different people are in certain ones,” before admitting that she’d been reassured that they don’t have one about her.
“I was like: ‘Oh my god, do you have a group chat about me?! Do you talk about me in other group chats?’” she added. “And they were like: ‘Kendall, you don't ever do anything wrong. We don't talk about you.’”
However, she was inclined not to believe them because she had lied to her sisters about the same thing. Kendall confessed: “They’re probably lying. Because I said the same thing to Kourtney and Khloé. They were like: ‘You don't ever talk about us do you?’ and I was like: ‘No.’”
And while we will likely never get an insight into the group chats that have been set up for the sole reason of throwing secret shade at one another, the Kardashian/Jenners have treated us to sneak peeks of more tame topics of conversation in the past.
On multiple occasions, the family have shared screenshots of their momager, Kris Jenner, sending them a quote from the Bible to start their day.
In 2019, Kim Kardashian posted her conversation with Khloé Kardashian and Kris about rumors that Khloé was in talks to appear on The Bachelorette, confirming that the speculation wasn’t true.
Then back in February, Kourtney Kardashian shared Kris’s reaction to her posting an Instagram photo with the caption: “I’m moving to Napa.”
Kris had messaged in the group chat at the time: “Wait are you really moving to Napa?”
And on Wednesday, Kim gave her followers yet another insight into their family dynamic by sharing the conversation that she, Kendall, and Kris had at 2 a.m. after they were woken up by an earthquake.
Kendall started the chat, typing in all lowercase as she wrote in two separate messages: “everyone ok? earthquake.”
Kim replied: “Woke me up,” and Kris said: “I’m good.”
Kim then messaged, “You all ok,” followed by an empty line. Kris’s next message read, “Woke me also,” and Kendall added, “same i’m shaking.”
In Kim’s next text, her first line reads “All,” and it is continued on the second line which says: “Good over here.”
Replying to the previous messages, she added, “Me too,” which has another blank line beneath it.
“i ducking hate those things,” Kendall said, and the final message is from Kris and reads: “Was it strong Kenny?”
Kim posted the exchange to her Instagram Story and wrote: “family group chats at 2am when we all get woken up by an earthquake” followed by a heart emoji, and fans couldn’t help but use this as an opportunity to analyze the family’s texting habits.
One person posted the screenshot to Reddit, where they said, “they text like my 50 year old dad😭” in an apparent reference to all of the texts being so blunt, and Kim’s line spacing issues.
“Kim texts like a Jim,” someone else agreed.
“I’m imagining OP is referring to the way Kim can’t keep to a single line in her texts and Kendall can’t spell? I’m embarrassed for Kim for posting this on her story,” another person wrote.
Another pointed out that Kim is 42 years old as they observed: “They are almost 50 so it's natural 🤣”
But some defended the to-the-point nature of the messages, with a fan writing: “It’s 2am, I’m not trying to have a convo. You okay? Good. Done lol.”
“I feel like when something scary like this happens the main priority is finding out if everyone is okay. So text messages would be more straight to the point,” another user agreed.
And others were just preoccupied by the details of the group, drawing attention to the fact that Kourtney is seemingly the only member of the chat with a display picture — and it’s of Minnie Mouse.
The rest of the people in the group are represented by their initials, and it appears to be made up of Kim, Kendall, Kris, Kourtney, Khloé, Kylie Jenner, and Rob Kardashian.
“They have their mom saved as Kris Jenner?” one person asked about the way Kris’s name showed up in Kim’s screenshot. “Why do they have to put the last names of their own family?!?! That's weird.”
But it was quickly pointed out that some people use Apple’s iPhone setting that automatically shows somebody’s contact information as whatever their name is set as in their own phone.
Interestingly, Kris was saved as “Mom” in Kourtney’s screengrab from last year.
The final thing of note is that the group is called “OG’s Positive People.” Kim revealed in an interview that they’d been forced to change their family chat’s name into something that’d remind them to be upbeat after they kept being mean and negative to one another.