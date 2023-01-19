Kim Kardashian Is Being Praised For Her “Cringe” Sense Of Humor In A New TikTok Video That Proves She Is “Relatable And Human”

On Twitter, Kim admitted that she made the shock TikTok video after losing a bet with North.

By
Stephanie Soteriou
by Stephanie Soteriou

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Kim Kardashian’s TikTok presence has always been a source of contention, with the billionaire sharing her account with her 9-year-old daughter, North.

tiktok.com

Last year, North’s dad, Kanye West, publicly expressed his disapproval of North being on the social media platform, and accused Kim of trying to “antagonize” him with the uploads.

Rachpoot / GC Images

Kim has always maintained that she allows North to use TikTok to “express her creativity” and said that making videos brings her “happiness” amid her parents’ bitter separation.

Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en

It was later clarified that North only has access to the shared account — which is managed by an adult — via Kim’s phone, so that her usage can be monitored.

tiktok.com

Comments are also switched off on their public posts.

tiktok.com

At the time, Kim was largely supported by her fans. But earlier this year, the TikTok backlash started up again after she shared a “weird and uncomfortable” video with North.

In this post, North had used her special effects makeup skills to imitate her famous dad, and the resemblance was uncanny.

Kim appeared next to her daughter and wrapped her arms around her while pouting as Kanye’s song “Bound 2” played.

tiktok.com

Kim famously appeared nude in the 2013 music video for this track, which left many viewers uncomfortable with its inclusion in the clip.

UMG

Others accused Kim of “trying to be all sexy” in the video despite being with her young daughter, with one person writing: “This is so weird?? Why is Kim being sexual? Why is it to a song about Kim and Ye having sex? Has North seen the music video??”

reddit.com

Kim also came under fire for refusing to turn “off the sexy” in her social media posts, which is a common criticism of the star.

So followers were shocked when Kim returned to the TikTok page this week and did exactly that, taking part in a popular trend on the app where users pile on heavy makeup while lip synching to British grime artist Millie B’s diss track, “M to the B.”

tiktok.com

In the video, Kim is vigorously chewing gum as she ties her hair into a messy topknot and applies the makeup.

tiktok.com

She makes her eyebrows much thicker and darker than usual with a 2010s-esque squared-off inner corner, and adds foundation that is way too dark for her skin tone before adding under-eye concealer that is way too light.

tiktok.com

Kim completes the look with ill-fitting false lashes and concealer over her lips, staring straight into the camera while continuing to chew her gum.

tiktok.com

The final look is such a departure from the perfectly polished and undeniably contrived way that Kim usually presents herself to the world that many people struggled to believe that it was really her on their first watch.

“I refuse to believe I’ve just watched a video of kim Kardashian miming Millie B surely that can’t be real,” one person tweeted in response.

tealdean @tealdeann1

I refuse to believe I’ve just watched a video of kim Kardashian miming Millie B surely that can’t be real

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @tealdeann1

Someone else wrote: “if you had told me in 2016 that Kim k would know who millie b is I would have laughed in your face.”

hol @hollyxdone

if you had told me in 2016 that Kim k would know who millie b is I would have laughed in your face https://t.co/OtCf6eKARo

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @hollyxdone

Another posted the video to Twitter and admitted: “This is the last thing I thought Kim Kardashian would do on tiktok,” and it ended up catching Kim’s attention.

tiktok.com

Replying to the viral tweet, Kim said that it was also the last thing that she expected to do on the app, as she explained that she made the video after losing a bet with North.

“Me too! The bribes and bet losing I have going on with North is unreal!” she wrote.

Kim Kardashian @KimKardashian

@itss_haleyy Me too! The bribes and bet losing I have going on with North is unreal!

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @KimKardashian

But many saw this as a positive thing and actively heaped praise on North for helping to bring out her mom’s “goofier” and “silly” side.

Discussing the situation on a Reddit forum, one person wrote: “I think North is bringing out the fun side of Kim again, it’s nice when she doesn’t take her self so seriously, even if it’s a little cringe.”

reddit.com

“Right! Like her sense of humor is so cringe but it makes her more relatable and human,” someone else agreed. A third comment read: “i’m so glad she’s taking herself less seriously :)”

reddit.com
reddit.com

“Shows a goofier side to her,” another user said of the TikTok: “Seeing her do these TikTok's and not be as perfectly curated is refreshing.”

reddit.com

“Love that north has her doing silly shit,” a fan wrote, while another shared their hope that there will be more “light hearted” and “senseless” content on the upcoming third season of Kim’s reality show, The Kardashians.

reddit.com
reddit.com

And seemingly referencing the controversial “Bound 2” video, one person summarized the entire discourse as they wrote: “I think she’s finally realised that she has to make videos like these to stay relevant- her making sexy faces at the camera isn’t gonna cut it anymore for this generation.”

reddit.com

But only time will tell if goofy Kim is here to stay.

giphy.com

Topics in this article