Kim Kardashian has become the latest Kardashian-Jenner to be accused of photoshopping her most recent Instagram post.
On Tuesday, the star took to her social media page to share six beach photos of herself modeling her new Skims line.
In the images, Kim is wearing black bikini bottoms and a long-sleeved top, complete with black gloves.
She is posing on a beautiful sandy beach in the images, which were shared alongside the caption: “Long time no sea.”
But the final picture sparked some debate, with followers quickly noticing that her right leg appeared to be distorted.
Discussing the post on a Reddit forum, one fan asked: “What is with her right leg in between her knee and calf. It looks thin and stretched out?” with another replying: “Omg horrible photoshop.”
One more wrote: “Honestly. I can’t imagine being so self conscious about my ‘image’ that I would feel the need to photoshop my upper calf,” while a fourth commented: “I honestly hate how they still photoshop their pics.. and like at least put some effort into the photoshop if you're going to do it.”
But partway through the online discussion, Kim deleted the image, with one fan flagging on the forum: “Omg she’s removed that photo from her post now!!!”
The carousel now contains just five images, with a fan claiming: “She deleted the 6th pic bc of how obvious the photoshop was 💀💀”
This is the third time that a photo of Kim has raised eyebrows this month, with the star also being accused of editing a mirror selfie after fans spotted her distorted cellphone.
The device’s warped edge appeared to be evidence that the image had been manipulated.
The momager had shared the picture as part of her birthday tribute to Kim’s daughter Chicago, who turned 4 on Jan. 15.
“Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Chicago!!!!” she wrote in the post’s caption. “You have the sweetest spirit and always have the cutest little smile on your face with the softest little voice and your precious laughter lights up wherever you are!”
“You are such an amazing sister, daughter, granddaughter, cousin and niece and I can’t believe you are now four years old! You bring us so much joy and happiness every single day. I love you so much Chi Chi!!!!! Have the most magical day!! 💕💕💕💕"
Kris selected a black and white picture of herself cuddling Chicago in a photobooth as the post’s main image. But as fans scrolled through the carousel, they were surprised by a “seemingly unfiltered” snap of Kris and Kim with the birthday girl.
The photo showed Kim holding Chicago and Kris placing an affectionate hand on her granddaughter’s back as they posed together outside.
The Kardashians have admitted to using filters and other tools to edit their social media posts in the past, and are known for how meticulous they are about every photo they decide to share with fans.
So Kris’s decision to post this ungroomed picture caught fans off guard, with one remarking: “I’m surprised KJ got away with posting this (seemingly) unfiltered pic 👀 they both still look great tho.”
But before long, eagle-eyed followers realized that the picture had been deleted, with Kris removing her birthday tribute to Chicago and reuploading it without the seemingly unedited pic in the carousel.
“Her hands look like they are a foot long. How does she not see this before posting pictures?” one fan asked. Another commented: “How did she not notice that her fingers are a photoshop fail? They’re so long they look like they belong on the Wicked Witch of the West.”
Unlike her mom and sister, Khloé did not delete the photos, and they remain live on her profile.
In fact, Khloé was so unhappy with the image being out in the world that accounts that had reposted it were threatened with legal action if they did not delete their posts.
Khloé ended up releasing a statement about the situation at the time, admitting that she loves “a good filter, good lighting and an edit here and there” — and comparing using them to “the same way I throw on some make-up, get my nails done, or wear a pair of heels to present myself to the world the way I want to be seen.”
"The photo that was posted this week is beautiful," Khloé added. "But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering in bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared."