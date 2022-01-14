It comes just days after Khloé’s sister Kim was accused of editing her own Instagram selfies when fans spotted a “warped” cellphone.

Khloé Kardashian made a grand return to our Instagram timelines on Thursday with a selection of stunning new photos that were taken “a few weeks ago.” Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

They were the first images that Khloé has shared of herself since ex Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Remy Martin

The NBA player publicly apologized to Khloé — with whom he shares 3-year-old daughter True — last week after admitting to fathering a baby with personal trainer Maralee Nichols Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/realtristan13/?hl=en The baby boy was born last month and is believed to have been conceived in March 2021 — the same month that Tristan and Khloé went public with their rekindled romance.



“Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” Tristan wrote on his Instagram Story. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.” View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @realtristan13

“My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you,” the post continued. “I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”



Khloé has not publicly acknowledged the paternity scandal, and the only post to her social media grid since Tristan’s apology included photos of their daughter True cuddling her kitten. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @khloekardashian

But that all changed yesterday, with Khloé deciding to share three photos of herself leaning against a wooden fence in a gray minidress. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @khloekardashian

She captioned the post: “Happy Thursday!! I forgot we took these photos a few weeks ago 🤎”



But the photos quickly came under scrutiny from fans, with many commenting on her right hand and fingers as they accused the star of a “photoshop fail.” instagram.com

Writing on a Reddit forum , one said: “How did she not notice that her fingers are a photoshop fail? They’re so long they look like they belong on the Wicked Witch of the West.” reddit.com “Khloé, girl, what is that Slenderman hand in pic 1??” Another asked. A third commented: “Her hands look like they are a foot long. How does she not see this before posting pictures?”

The accusations come just months after Khloé admitted that she loves “a good filter, good lighting and an edit here and there,” after an unedited bikini photo went viral online. reddit.com

At the time, sources said that Khloé was “embarrassed” and “freaked out” over the picture circulating online, and she spoke out just days later. Mediapunch / GC Images

"The photo that was posted this week is beautiful," Khloé said on Instagram. "But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering in bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared." View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @khloekardashian

She went on: “In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule and judgment my entire life to be perfect and meet [others'] standards of how I should look has been too much to bear. It’s almost unbearable trying to live up to the impossible standards that the public have all set for me.”



Reflecting on her life in the limelight, Khloé wrote: “For over a decade now in photos, every single flaw and imperfection has been micro-analyzed and made fun of to the smallest detail and I am reminded of them [every day] by the world." View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @khloekardashian

She continued, "And when I take that criticism to use as motivation to get myself in the best shape of my life ... I am told that I couldn't have done it through hard work and I must have paid for it all.”



Khloé confessed to using filters, lighting, and editing in “the same way I throw on some make-up, get my nails done, or wear a pair of heels to present myself to the world the way I want to be seen and it's exactly what I will continue to do unapologetically." View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @khloekardashian

She then declared: “My body, my image and how I choose to look and what I want to share is my choice. It's not for anyone to decide or judge what is acceptable or not anymore."



The Kardashian/Jenner family are certainly not strangers to photoshop accusations, and Khloé’s sister Kim was also accused of an editing fail earlier this week. James Devaney / GC Images

On Wednesday, Kim shared two pictures to her Instagram page, the second of which was a mirror selfie snapped on her cellphone. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @kimkardashian

Fans noted that the top of her cell looks warped in the photo and claimed that this is evidence of photoshop. instagram.com

Writing on Reddit , a commenter said: “Her phone case is warped on the top left corner (our left). It’s like pulled up a smidge. Why does she need to photoshop her cheekbones?” View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @kimkardashian

“Her phone is warped and I don’t understand why because she’s so beautiful,” another echoed.



And Kylie Jenner previously deleted a picture of herself posing in her swimming pool while wearing a bikini after fans noticed that the side of the pool was curved unnaturally, suggesting photoshop. Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/kyliejenner/?hl=en

Khloé has also been at the center of photoshop rumors several times before this week’s post. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @khloekardashian