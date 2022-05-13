On Nov. 5, 2021, 10 people were killed following a deadly crowd surge at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival.
The youngest victim was just 9 years old, and hundreds more were injured at the tragic event in Houston.
The annual festival is produced by Travis and is named after his 2018 album. The surge occurred during his headline performance, where he was accused of “inciting the crowd.”
Travis’s girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, was watching his performance from a VIP section at the rear of the audience alongside their daughter Stormi, now 4, and her sister, Kendall Jenner.
Kendall and Kylie were filmed singing along to Travis’s songs from the safety of their box, and both came under scrutiny for their social media posts during the surge.
Kylie shared a particularly controversial video of an ambulance flashing in the crowd, and it remained live on her account for several hours after news of the deaths broke before it was eventually deleted.
While Kendall and Kylie were at Astroworld, the rest of their family were celebrating their mom Kris Jenner’s birthday at her home in Calabasas.
Both events occurred on the same evening, with the Kardashians posting videos from the party to their Instagram accounts at the time.
Kris’s birthday was a key storyline in this week’s episode of the family’s new reality show, The Kardashians, with Kris under pressure to invite her daughter Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, to the do despite her recent engagement to Travis Barker.
The awkwardness from inside the party was also caught on camera, with Scott visibly uncomfortable with Kourtney and Travis’s PDA. Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, were also among the guests at Kris’s birthday.
But, of course, Kendall and Kylie were notably absent that evening, and viewers were horrified by the way that the show handled the reason why.
Not only was the festival completely ignored, a storyline involving Kendall was seemingly faked to avoid mentioning Astroworld.
While Kris was preparing for her birthday party, Kendall and her friend Hailey Bieber were seen on vacation in Miami.
Later, it was heavily suggested that Kendall missed the do because she was in Miami, with the star calling her mom on camera for a debrief of the event.
“I love these little trips that we do, I’m just sad that I’m missing my mom’s birthday,” Kendall said in a Miami scene that immediately followed Kris’s party.
“I’ll be back to give her a nice birthday hug in a couple of days,” Kendall added.
On the phone to Kris, she said, “I was just calling to see how your birthday was,” before expressing shock to learn that Scott had attended.
While Kendall didn’t explicitly say that she was in Miami for her mom’s birthday, it was very much implied — despite it being known that she was at Astroworld that night.
In fact, there is no evidence of Kendall being in Miami before Nov. 12, when she was photographed by the paparazzi. This is almost an entire week after Kris’s party, and she undoubtedly would have heard about Scott attending by then.
Understandably, viewers were shocked by the way that The Kardashians had completely glossed over Astroworld despite the family being heavily associated with the tragedy.
And the fact that the episode seemingly forged a completely different timeline for Kendall was all the more insulting to people watching at home.
“#TheKardashians really faked the Kendall in Miami during Kris’ birthday plot… bc Kendall was in Houston w Kylie at the Astroworld travesty…” one person tweeted. “Like they say…the devil works hard but Kris Jenner works harder.”
“We’re not stupid #TheKardashians, we know Kendall was with Kylie and Travis in Houston during the Astroworld accident on Kris’s birthday. Don’t play it off like Kendall was in Miami the whole time,” another wrote.
“Wasn’t Astroworld the day of Kris’s birthday ? Wasn’t Kendall in Astroworld? How she in Miami?” someone else asked.
Another person tweeted: “On the #TheKardashians newest episode how is Kendall is Miami when the night of her moms party she’s at Astroworld…? Does that mean they’re not gonna address it on the show because next week skips to Kim passing her baby bar.”
While it was largely agreed that Astroworld should not have been a storyline in the show, viewers said that it felt disrespectful to not acknowledge it in any way at all, and they should have at least included a tribute to the victims.
BuzzFeed News has contacted a representative for The Kardashians for comment.
Despite the skewed timeline in the show, Kendall did acknowledge the tragedy at the time and posted a statement to her Instagram story on Nov. 8, which read: “I’m still at a loss for words over the news from Astroworld. I’m truly broken for the families that have lost loved ones and my prayers go out to everyone involved.
“Sending everyone who has been affected all of my love and wishing them strength during this incredibly devastating and sensitive time,” she added.
However, Travis has been widely criticized for his response, especially after it was reported that he continued performing for 37 minutes after the festival was declared a mass casualty incident — and despite pleas from the crowd to stop the show.
In December, he appeared to suggest that he was being unfairly blamed for the tragedy in his first sit-down interview, claiming that the media “want to put it on [him].”
In February, Travis was accused of having “no remorse” when he liked Kanye West’s Instagram post demanding that Billie Eilish apologize to Travis after she was filmed helping a fan who was struggling to breathe at her show.
However, less than a month later, the rapper unveiled a new project he’d been working on to “make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be” as he insisted that he “will always honor the victims of the Astroworld tragedy.”
Travis returned to the stage for his first public concert since the festival on May 9, and three days later it was revealed that he was being sued for wrongful death by a woman who alleges that she had a miscarriage because of the severe injuries she obtained at Astroworld.
It is just the latest in a long line of filings against Travis and the festival’s organizers, with thousands of victims seeking billions of dollars in damages.
Stephanie Soteriou is a Celebrity Reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London