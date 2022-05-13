“The Kardashians” Has Been Accused Of Faking A Narrative To Avoid Mentioning The Astroworld Tragedy And It’s Sparked Huge Backlash

“The Kardashians” appears to have forged a completely different timeline for Kendall Jenner in its bid to gloss over Astroworld.

On Nov. 5, 2021, 10 people were killed following a deadly crowd surge at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival.

The youngest victim was just 9 years old, and hundreds more were injured at the tragic event in Houston.

The annual festival is produced by Travis and is named after his 2018 album. The surge occurred during his headline performance, where he was accused of “inciting the crowd.”

Travis’s girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, was watching his performance from a VIP section at the rear of the audience alongside their daughter Stormi, now 4, and her sister, Kendall Jenner.

Kylie Fan Page🤍 @photoskyliej

More of Kylie, Stormi, Kendall, Maguire and Travis’s family last night at the @astroworldfest ❤️‍🔥 Más de @KylieJenner , Stormi , @KendallJenner , @maguireamundsen y la familia de @trvisXX anoche en el festival ASTRO WORLD❤️‍🔥 #KylieJenner #TravisScott #ASTROWORLDFest

Twitter: @photoskyliej

Kendall and Kylie were filmed singing along to Travis’s songs from the safety of their box, and both came under scrutiny for their social media posts during the surge.

m :) @kendall_jlove

Kendall via InstaStories. Ken is with Kylie at Travis concert. These two are very close lately but I liked it 🥺❤️😍 @KendallJenner @KylieJenner @KendallJenner @KylieJenner @trvisXX #Astroworld #ASTROWORLDFest #Kennyjenner #KendallJenner #kylieJenner

Twitter: @kendall_jlove

Kylie shared a particularly controversial video of an ambulance flashing in the crowd, and it remained live on her account for several hours after news of the deaths broke before it was eventually deleted.

Scarlet Witch Supremacy @LokisHairFlip

I want to remind you that you can see the ambulance on Kylie Jenners Instagram story from the Travis Scott concert and despite the news has not been taken down #AstroWorld

Twitter: @LokisHairFlip

While Kendall and Kylie were at Astroworld, the rest of their family were celebrating their mom Kris Jenner’s birthday at her home in Calabasas.

Both events occurred on the same evening, with the Kardashians posting videos from the party to their Instagram accounts at the time.

Kris’s birthday was a key storyline in this week’s episode of the family’s new reality show, The Kardashians, with Kris under pressure to invite her daughter Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, to the do despite her recent engagement to Travis Barker.

Hulu

The awkwardness from inside the party was also caught on camera, with Scott visibly uncomfortable with Kourtney and Travis’s PDA. Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, were also among the guests at Kris’s birthday.

Hulu

But, of course, Kendall and Kylie were notably absent that evening, and viewers were horrified by the way that the show handled the reason why.

Hulu

Not only was the festival completely ignored, a storyline involving Kendall was seemingly faked to avoid mentioning Astroworld.

Hulu

While Kris was preparing for her birthday party, Kendall and her friend Hailey Bieber were seen on vacation in Miami.

Hulu

Later, it was heavily suggested that Kendall missed the do because she was in Miami, with the star calling her mom on camera for a debrief of the event.

Hulu

“I love these little trips that we do, I’m just sad that I’m missing my mom’s birthday,” Kendall said in a Miami scene that immediately followed Kris’s party.

Hulu

“I’ll be back to give her a nice birthday hug in a couple of days,” Kendall added.

Hulu

On the phone to Kris, she said, “I was just calling to see how your birthday was,” before expressing shock to learn that Scott had attended.

Hulu

While Kendall didn’t explicitly say that she was in Miami for her mom’s birthday, it was very much implied — despite it being known that she was at Astroworld that night.

Twitter: @KeJennerNews

In fact, there is no evidence of Kendall being in Miami before Nov. 12, when she was photographed by the paparazzi. This is almost an entire week after Kris’s party, and she undoubtedly would have heard about Scott attending by then.

Mega / GC Images

Understandably, viewers were shocked by the way that The Kardashians had completely glossed over Astroworld despite the family being heavily associated with the tragedy.

Alex Bierens De Haan / Getty Images

And the fact that the episode seemingly forged a completely different timeline for Kendall was all the more insulting to people watching at home.

Hulu

“#TheKardashians really faked the Kendall in Miami during Kris’ birthday plot… bc Kendall was in Houston w Kylie at the Astroworld travesty…” one person tweeted. “Like they say…the devil works hard but Kris Jenner works harder.”

sabreigha @sabreigha

#TheKardashians really faked the Kendall in Miami during Kris’ birthday plot… bc Kendall was in Houston w Kylie at the astroworld travesty... Like they say…the devil works hard but kris Jenner works harder.

Twitter: @sabreigha

“We’re not stupid #TheKardashians, we know Kendall was with Kylie and Travis in Houston during the Astroworld accident on Kris’s birthday. Don’t play it off like Kendall was in Miami the whole time,” another wrote.

J☾nny @jennifervarz

we’re not stupid #TheKardashians we know kendall was with kylie and travis in houston during the astroworld accident on kris’s birthday. don’t play it off like kendall was in miami the whole time

Twitter: @jennifervarz

“Wasn’t Astroworld the day of Kris’s birthday ? Wasn’t Kendall in Astroworld? How she in Miami?” someone else asked.

Maria Esther @mariareynaromo

@dydychanel @wouldrecommend_ right ?? Also, wasn’t astroworld the day of Kris’s birthday ? Wasn’t Kendall in astroworld? How she in Miami?

Twitter: @mariareynaromo

Another person tweeted: “On the #TheKardashians newest episode how is Kendall is Miami when the night of her moms party she’s at Astroworld…? Does that mean they’re not gonna address it on the show because next week skips to Kim passing her baby bar.”

ang @angleal__

On the #TheKardashians newest episode how is Kendall is Miami when the night of her moms party she’s at Astroworld…? Does that mean they’re not gonna address it on the show because next week skips to Kim passing her baby bar

Twitter: @angleal__

While it was largely agreed that Astroworld should not have been a storyline in the show, viewers said that it felt disrespectful to not acknowledge it in any way at all, and they should have at least included a tribute to the victims.

reddit.com

BuzzFeed News has contacted a representative for The Kardashians for comment.

Despite the skewed timeline in the show, Kendall did acknowledge the tragedy at the time and posted a statement to her Instagram story on Nov. 8, which read: “I’m still at a loss for words over the news from Astroworld. I’m truly broken for the families that have lost loved ones and my prayers go out to everyone involved.

Instagram: @kendalljenner

“Sending everyone who has been affected all of my love and wishing them strength during this incredibly devastating and sensitive time,” she added.

However, Travis has been widely criticized for his response, especially after it was reported that he continued performing for 37 minutes after the festival was declared a mass casualty incident — and despite pleas from the crowd to stop the show.

Rick Kern / Getty Images

In December, he appeared to suggest that he was being unfairly blamed for the tragedy in his first sit-down interview, claiming that the media “want to put it on [him].”

YouTube

He has denied legal responsibility for the deaths and injuries and prompted backlash when he partnered with BetterHelp to offer one month of free therapy to people affected by the festival.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images

In February, Travis was accused of having “no remorse” when he liked Kanye West’s Instagram post demanding that Billie Eilish apologize to Travis after she was filmed helping a fan who was struggling to breathe at her show.

Rick Kern / Getty Images

However, less than a month later, the rapper unveiled a new project he’d been working on to “make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be” as he insisted that he “will always honor the victims of the Astroworld tragedy.”

Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

Travis returned to the stage for his first public concert since the festival on May 9, and three days later it was revealed that he was being sued for wrongful death by a woman who alleges that she had a miscarriage because of the severe injuries she obtained at Astroworld.

Rick Kern / Getty Images

It is just the latest in a long line of filings against Travis and the festival’s organizers, with thousands of victims seeking billions of dollars in damages.

Erika Goldring / WireImage,

