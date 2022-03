Addressing Ye’s insistence that the music video is nothing more than “art,” one critic wrote in a Reddit forum: “It probably would have been accepted like that if it was a stand alone moment. The problem was it came after weeks of Kanye bashing Pete online and blaming him for the breakdown of his marriage, telling people if they see him in real life they should scream ‘Kimye Forever’, not [to] mention publicly disown one of his friend[s] just because they were also friends with Pete. This seems like gaslighting Kanye. 🤦🏾‍♀️”