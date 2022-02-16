In an Instagram post, she insisted that she “wasn’t in love” with Kanye and denied that she was upset over the break-up. In fact, she said that she hadn’t cried “since 1997” as she slammed a news report that claimed she’d been spotted looking tearful at an airport.
“Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler,” she hit back at the time. “I came up yall.”
Despite her insistence that she is still good friends with the rapper, followers noticed that Julia had quietly removed all photos of Kanye from her Instagram page.
And her claim that she hadn’t been in love with Kanye also came under scrutiny as fans looked back on her multiple interviews where she’d gushed over their short-lived romance.
The following week, on Jan. 15, Julia said that she was “surrendering” to Kanye completely. “[With] Ye... [it’s] the most instant natural organic attraction and connection,” she went on. “I just feel really safe with him.”
She also denied dating Kanye “for clout,” saying on her Forbidden Fruitspodcast last month: “People are like, ‘Oh, you're only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money…’ Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real.”
And just last week, Julia appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast to address Kanye’s very public attempts to win back Kim.
Appearing unbothered by his constant posts about his ex, Julia told host Alex Cooper: “I’m sure there’s still some residual feelings, and that’s normal, it’s human.”
“I also know that he’s with me now. And that's all that matters,” she added.
Julia also confirmed that she and Kanye were calling each other “boyfriend and girlfriend,” but just hours after the podcast aired Kanye publicly begged God to reunite him with Kim and their children.
Sharing a collage of photos of Kim and the kids from her recent shoot with Vogue, Kanye wrote: “GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER.”
Following Julia’s change of tune post-split, she has been forced to defend her and Kanye’s PDAs, and even admitted on Instagram that Kanye “wanted” her to gush about their relationship to the press.
One Instagram user had written: “@juliafox You talked about the man in the press like you were married. Just desperate for the attention. Wasn’t even 15mins, maybe like 2 mins of fame.”
Julia appeared to suggest that reports Kanye was flaunting their relationship to try and make Kim jealous were true in her public reply, which simply read: “He fucking wanted me to!!!!!”
And in a new interview, Julia has now said that dating Kanye and making their romance so public was actually her “service” as a celebrity.
She explained that the relationship gave people “something to talk about” amid the ongoing pandemic, and that it is her “job” as somebody in the public eye to provide talking points.
Addressing what happened with Kanye, Julie told The Cut: “Celebrities are not that fucking important. You can tell us about your stupid fucking date.”
“We’re in a pandemic. Give people something to talk about. Do your fucking service, do your job,” she added.
Kanye’s brief relationship with Julia came two months after Kim was first romantically linked to her new boyfriend, Pete.
After filing for divorce in February 2021, Kim remained on good terms with her ex for several months — but the relationship soured when she was spotted on dates with Pete from October.
The following day, Kim filed to be “legally single” as she told the courts that Kanye had not responded to repeated requests to officially terminate their marriage.
In recent weeks, Kanye has used his Instagram profile to both lash out at Kim and beg for her to get back together with him. He has also taken aim at Pete, who he branded a “dickhead” before encouraging his followers to “scream” at the comic if they see him in the street.
“U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will be all your fault,” the first message allegedly from Kim read. “There are dangerous people out there and this is scary and it doesn’t have to be,” a second went on.
Kanye responded by telling his followers not to do anything to Pete, captioning the post: “UPON MY WIFE’S REQUEST PLEASE NOBODY DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE I’M GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF.”
And on Tuesday, Kanye acknowledged growing public concern that he is “harassing” Kim and said that he is “still learning.”
“I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication,” Kanye began. “I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me.”
“I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim,” he went on. “I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.”
However, just hours later Kanye shared and deleted more posts that appeared to be taking a swipe at Kim, with one reading: “Stop telling fathers they should have fought harder to see their children & start asking mothers why he had to fight at all.”
Kim’s lawyers have denied that Kanye has ever been kept from their four children, and the rapper was pictured with them as recently as Sunday, when he took them to the Super Bowl.
Stephanie Soteriou is a Celebrity Reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London