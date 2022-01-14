 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Jennifer Aniston Had The Perfect Response After Her Hair Frizzed Up Because Of The “Humidity” And “Friends” Fans Are Obsessed

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Jennifer Aniston Had The Perfect Response After Her Hair Frizzed Up Because Of The “Humidity” And “Friends” Fans Are Obsessed

IT’S THE HUMIDITY!

By Stephanie Soteriou

Picture of Stephanie Soteriou Stephanie Soteriou BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 14, 2022, at 11:15 a.m. ET

If there is one thing that Jennifer Aniston is known for, it’s her glossy hair that always looks so perfectly styled it almost defies belief.

Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

In fact, in the ‘90s Friends fans were so obsessed with her locks that there was a literal style called “The Rachel” that was named after her character on the sitcom.

Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Which is why it was so refreshing to log into Instagram on Thursday and see that even Jennifer can have a bad hair day.

giphy.com

The actor is clearly having a bit of a nightmare as she battles the elements while filming a new movie in Hawaii.

Jennifer posted two photos of herself wrapped up in a towel and makeup-free, with her unruly tresses swept to one side.

giphy.com

She looks visibly unimpressed as she raises her eyebrows at the camera, her highlighted hair undeniably frizzy and unkempt as it tumbles over her shoulder.

Jennifer captioned the selfies “Okay, Humidity…🥵😵‍💫” before going on to tag her haircare line LolaVie, hoping that the products would work some magic.

But there was something else on Jennifer’s mind as she shared the photos, and she was quick to reference an iconic Friends scene that each of her followers probably shouted in unison when they saw her post.

Alberto Rodriguez / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Over on her Instagram story, Jennifer added a GIF of Courteney Cox’s character Monica Geller shouting: “It’s the humidity!” from the 2003 episode “The One in Barbados.”

Instagram: @jenniferaniston

As its title suggests, the Season 9 installment of the show saw the gang head to Barbados, where Monica’s hair immediately frizzes up.

Warner Brothers

She explains: “When I go places with high humidity, it gets a little extra body.”

Monica’s hair is the butt of the joke throughout the episode and comes to a head when she shouts “It’s the humidity!” to defend her look in the middle of a restaurant.

giphy.com

Followers loved Jennifer’s candid reference to the show, with one joking, “Still no competition to Monica 🤣.”

Getty Images

“I love that even the cast quote Friends,” another mused.

Despite Friends ending in 2004, the cast have fond memories of it and even reunited for a one-off special, which aired last year.

Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

But in September, Jennifer admitted that filming the reunion episode was “brutal” and none of the cast were prepared for how much the walk down memory lane would impact them.

“I think it really took us all down way harder than we anticipated,” Jennifer admitted on the Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast. “In your mind, you think, Oh, this will be really fun to time travel, it turns out…it’s kind of hard to time travel.”

“So, going back there — it’s nostalgic in a way that’s kind of also a little melancholy, you know, ‘cause a lot has changed,” she added. “We have all gone down different roads,” she went on. “Some easy and some not so easy, for each of us.”

“It was brutal,” Jennifer went on. “And you also can’t turn it off! There are cameras everywhere, and I can’t stop crying.”

Still, it’s great to see that the emotional shoot hasn’t ruined Jennifer’s love for the show — and that she is just as guilty as the rest of us when it comes to quoting Friends in our day-to-day lives.

giphy.com

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.