Jennifer Aniston Had The Perfect Response After Her Hair Frizzed Up Because Of The “Humidity” And “Friends” Fans Are Obsessed
If there is one thing that Jennifer Aniston is known for, it’s her glossy hair that always looks so perfectly styled it almost defies belief.
In fact, in the ‘90s Friends fans were so obsessed with her locks that there was a literal style called “The Rachel” that was named after her character on the sitcom.
Which is why it was so refreshing to log into Instagram on Thursday and see that even Jennifer can have a bad hair day.
The actor is clearly having a bit of a nightmare as she battles the elements while filming a new movie in Hawaii.
Jennifer posted two photos of herself wrapped up in a towel and makeup-free, with her unruly tresses swept to one side.
Jennifer captioned the selfies “Okay, Humidity…🥵😵💫” before going on to tag her haircare line LolaVie, hoping that the products would work some magic.
But there was something else on Jennifer’s mind as she shared the photos, and she was quick to reference an iconic Friends scene that each of her followers probably shouted in unison when they saw her post.
Over on her Instagram story, Jennifer added a GIF of Courteney Cox’s character Monica Geller shouting: “It’s the humidity!” from the 2003 episode “The One in Barbados.”
As its title suggests, the Season 9 installment of the show saw the gang head to Barbados, where Monica’s hair immediately frizzes up.
Monica’s hair is the butt of the joke throughout the episode and comes to a head when she shouts “It’s the humidity!” to defend her look in the middle of a restaurant.
Followers loved Jennifer’s candid reference to the show, with one joking, “Still no competition to Monica 🤣.”
Despite Friends ending in 2004, the cast have fond memories of it and even reunited for a one-off special, which aired last year.
But in September, Jennifer admitted that filming the reunion episode was “brutal” and none of the cast were prepared for how much the walk down memory lane would impact them.
“I think it really took us all down way harder than we anticipated,” Jennifer admitted on the Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast. “In your mind, you think, Oh, this will be really fun to time travel, it turns out…it’s kind of hard to time travel.”
“So, going back there — it’s nostalgic in a way that’s kind of also a little melancholy, you know, ‘cause a lot has changed,” she added. “We have all gone down different roads,” she went on. “Some easy and some not so easy, for each of us.”
“It was brutal,” Jennifer went on. “And you also can’t turn it off! There are cameras everywhere, and I can’t stop crying.”
Still, it’s great to see that the emotional shoot hasn’t ruined Jennifer’s love for the show — and that she is just as guilty as the rest of us when it comes to quoting Friends in our day-to-day lives.
Stephanie Soteriou is a Celebrity Reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London
Contact Stephanie Soteriou at stephanie.soteriou@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.