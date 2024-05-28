Hannah went on to credit the British show Benidorm for giving her her big break in the TV industry in 2014, followed by Game of Thrones the next year. Hannah plays the “Shame” nun, Septa Unella, in the HBO fantasy series, and she admitted on the podcast that she thought she had no chance of landing the role, and only went to the audition in the hope of meeting showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss for future opportunities.