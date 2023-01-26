Emma Roberts Just Fueled That Viral Conspiracy Theory About Lea Michele Not Being Able To Read And It’s So Awkward

We are never getting to the bottom of this.

By
Stephanie Soteriou
BuzzFeed News Reporter

In 2017, podcast hosts Jaye Hunt and Robert Ackerman sparked a viral rumor that actor Lea Michele can’t read or write.

Taylor Hill / WireImage

The pair were discussing Naya Rivera’s memoir at the time, which contains an anecdote about Lea refusing to improvise scenes when they worked together on Glee.

Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Speaking on their podcast One More Thing, the pop culture enthusiasts theorized that the reason that Lea never improvised was because she had just memorized lines that had been read to her from the script.

Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

They then joked that Lea probably hadn’t read Naya’s memoir, and this led to a 40-minute long Facebook Live discussion with further “evidence” that Lea can’t read.

Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

The two have always maintained that the theory was in jest and later told Jezebel that it was based on the idea that Lea is a former child star, so she may not have learned how to read and write at school.

Fairchild Archive / Penske Media via Getty Images

But that didn’t stop their comments from going viral, and “Lea Michele can’t read” quickly became a wild conspiracy theory that first peaked in 2018.

not today satan @villanellewoods

Tbh Lea Michele is taking all these jokes like a champ. But that’s probably only because she can’t read what we are all saying about her.

Twitter: @villanellewoods

At the time, Lea joined in on the joke, retweeting a fan who had referenced it and adding: “Loved READING this tweet and wanted to WRITE you back😛 literally laughing out loud at all this😂 love you!!! 😘❤️"

Twitter

She could also be seen laughing in the background of her Glee costar Darren Criss’s Instagram story as he said that she can't read, write, speak, swim, or walk.

Darren Criss Army @DarrenArmy

Darren via Lea's Instagram story https://t.co/UhAnta36Hu

Twitter: @DarrenArmy

Before long, more “evidence” had come to light as fans made compilation videos of Lea presenting at award shows and appearing to hesitate before announcing the winner.

youtube.com

And after a few years on the back burner, the theory was back with a vengeance in 2022 after Lea admitted that it does get under her skin.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

In fact, in August she suggested to the New York Times that the entire thing was misogynistic.

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for alice + olivia

“I went to Glee every single day; I knew my lines every single day,” she said. “And then there’s a rumor online that I can’t read or write? It’s sad. It really is. I think often if I were a man, a lot of this wouldn’t be the case.”

Tsm / GC Images

But despite this, she has continued to poke fun at herself on social media — even referencing the rumor when she first joined TikTok in September.

Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

One of the star’s first videos was her pretending to call her best friend, Jonathan Groff, to get him to read her the comments.

Everybody ran with the joke, and soon her followers were translating all of their comments into emojis so that Lea could understand them if the rumor was true.

Jesse Grant / Getty Images for THR

Once again, Lea joined in, captioning one of her outfit check TikToks with: “👧🏻👁️🍽️ ( girl I ate )”

tiktok.com

She also acknowledged the meme in replies to some comments, writing to one fan: “These are the comments I like to READ.”

tiktok.com
tiktok.com

Since then, fans have found further “evidence” to fuel the theory, including her recent appearance on The Tonight Show where she appeared to hesitate before reading a prompt card during a game of charades.

jimmy @jimmyoutsold

yeah she’s never beating those allegations

Twitter: @jimmyoutsold

And this week, Lea’s friend Emma Roberts further fanned the flames when she addressed the conspiracy on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Kevin Tachman

The actor, who worked with Emma on Scream Queens, was asked what the “biggest misconception” that people have about Lea is — and host Andy was quick to interject.

Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

“The biggest misconception is that she can’t read, right?” he asked.

Bravo

Emma laughed awkwardly as she replied: “Well… I mean… We’ve not been in a book club together!”

Bravo

As Emma trailed off, Andy’s other guest, Julie Bowen, interrupted: “Why is reading so important, god damn it! Let her not read if that’s what she wants!”

Bravo

Emma then laughed in agreement, and it didn’t take long for viewers to pick up on the fact that she didn’t exactly deny the rumor.

The clip was posted to TikTok and quickly went viral, with one user commenting: “the way she didnt say that lea can read….”

tiktok.com

“WHY DOES NO ONE ANSWER,” someone else asked. Another user wrote: “the way they just dodge the question instead of saying yes or no…”

tiktok.com
tiktok.com

One more comment read: “I love that no one just says ‘yeah leah Michelle can read’ they're all like ‘I mean... why wouldn't she be able to haha’ like... what do you know”

tiktok.com

Someone else added: “i love how everyone who has worked with lea laughs at the theory but doesn’t deny it either 😭😭”

tiktok.com

And one more summarized the entire situation pretty well when they concluded: “we are never going to get to the bottom of this.”

tiktok.com

