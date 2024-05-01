Hot Topic
In June 2020, Harry Potter fans everywhere were left dismayed when the popular book franchise’s author, J.K. Rowling, made a series of anti-trans comments on her X account, formerly Twitter.
A few days later, Daniel Radcliffe — who shot to fame playing the titular character in the movie adaptation of Rowling’s Harry Potter book series — issued a statement through the Trevor Project, an LGBTQ+ suicide-prevention nonprofit that he has been publicly supporting since 2009.
Rowling has continued to use her social media platform to push anti-trans rhetoric since 2020. Meanwhile, Daniel’s Harry Potter costars Rupert Grint and Emma Watson have followed his lead in publicly supporting the trans community.
And now, in a new interview with the Atlantic, Daniel has reflected on his decision to publicly oppose Rowling’s views four years ago, explaining: “I’d worked with the Trevor Project for 12 years and it would have seemed like, I don’t know, immense cowardice to me to not say something.”
Daniel also explained that through his work with the Trevor Project, he’d realized how important Harry Potter was to many members of the LGBTQ+ community — which is why it felt even more important for him to be a visible ally amid Rowling’s comments.
And in incredibly rare comments about his personal thoughts on Rowling, Daniel told the publication: “It makes me really sad, ultimately. Because I do look at the person that I met, the times that we met, and the books that she wrote, and the world that she created, and all of that is to me so deeply empathic.”
He also reflected on the notion that he and his costars owe their careers to Rowling, so they shouldn’t go up against her because of that.
Peer-support services are available at the Trans Lifeline. You can call the hotline at 1-877-565-8860.
