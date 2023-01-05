Chris Pine’s Super Supportive Reaction To Hugh Grant Joking About Being Married To Daniel Craig Has Made People Think That He Genuinely Believes They're Together In Real Life

Just four months after people thought that Harry Styles spit on him, Chris Pine has gone viral for another huge misunderstanding.

By
Stephanie Soteriou
by Stephanie Soteriou

BuzzFeed News Reporter

In case you didn’t hear, Hugh Grant has a surprise blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo in the Knives Out sequel Glass Onion, which was released on Netflix last month.

Daniel Knighton / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

The movie sees Daniel Craig reprise his role as detective Benoit Blanc, and Hugh plays his partner, Philip.

Netflix

In the very brief scene, Janelle Monáe’s character Helen shows up at Benoit’s home, where Philip answers the door wearing an apron and holding a jar of sourdough starter.

Netflix

While it isn’t explicitly stated in the movie, Hugh confirmed that Philip is indeed Benoit’s husband in an interview with Collider for his upcoming film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Paramount

Hugh was joined by his D&D costar Chris Pine for this chat, and a clip of the moment when he said that Daniel — who previously played James Bond — is his husband has gone viral thanks to Chris’s reaction to Hugh’s bombshell.

Daniel Knighton / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Many have claimed that Chris’s wholesome response suggests that he genuinely thinks that Hugh is actually married to Daniel in real life.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

In the interview, Hugh tells the journalist with a laugh: “It’s true, I’m married to James Bond.”

Screenshot / Via collider.com

At this point, Chris does an obvious double take and, after a momentary pause, he looks genuinely happy as he beams at his costar and exclaims: “Oh fuck, man, I didn’t know that!”

Screenshot / Via collider.com

Sharing the moment to TikTok, a fan said, “I am fully convinced that Chris Pine took Hugh Grant 100% seriously and now believes he is married, in real life, to Daniel Craig,” and it didn’t take long for others to latch onto the theory.

Commenting on the post, one person said, “He 100% googled it afterwards 😭,” while someone else observed: “I love his reaction so much lmao. Confused but incredibly supportive nonetheless.”

tiktok.com
tiktok.com

Someone else wrote, “I agree hes jsut like aww man that's sweet congrats,” and another added, “I love Chris Pine, he 200% think this is true and is like super stoked for them 🥰”

tiktok.com
tiktok.com

“The way he looks down at hugh’s hands you can’t tell me he wasn’t looking for a ring,” a TikTok user noted.

tiktok.com

The clip is also making waves over on Twitter, with one fan tweeting: “that clip of hugh grant making a joke about glass onion saying ‘I’m married to james bond!’ and chris pine 10000% not realizing the context and going ‘oh fuck, really?!’ all excited is the funniest shit i’ve seen all week.”

hailey (taylor’s version) ❄️ @dangitshailey

that clip of hugh grant making a joke about glass onion saying “i’m married to james bond!” and chris pine 10000% not realizing the context and going “oh fuck, really?!” all excited is the funniest shit i’ve seen all week

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @dangitshailey

And someone else echoed: “thinking about the video of hugh grant saying hes married to james bond and chris pine being very happy for him.”

carmen 𓆙 @mitskiblasphemy

thinking about the video of hugh grant saying hes married to james bond and chris pine being very happy for him

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @mitskiblasphemy

But sadly, as fun as this theory is, the full Collider interview proves that Chris doesn’t in fact think that Hugh Grant and Daniel Craig are married to each other — he was actually just seriously blindsided by Hugh’s Glass Onion cameo.

Netflix

At the very beginning of the D&D conversation, the journalist asks Hugh: “I just have to start with what is it like being married to Benoit Blanc?”

Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for WarnerMedia

“Well, is that out of the can now?” Hugh replies. “I guess it’s in the cinemas now… It is true, I’m married to James Bond.”

Karwai Tang / WireImage

Smiling Chris does indeed reply with, “Oh fuck, man, I didn’t know that!” But then he immediately asks, “Were you credited in the film?” — leaving no question that he knows that they are talking about Glass Onion.

Collider

When Hugh tries to downplay the scene as “the tiniest little moment,” Chris continues to show his excitement at the surprise as he insists: “But it’s not!”

Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

This isn’t the first time that Chris has gone viral for a huge misunderstanding during one of his film’s press circuits in recent months, with the star also at the center of Harry Styles’s “Spitgate” back in September.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

If you somehow managed to miss the scandal, pop culture enthusiasts across the globe were gripped by the Don’t Worry Darling premiere at Venice Film Festival thanks to the plethora of drama surrounding the movie’s rollout.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

And a video of Harry and Chris inside the movie theater ended up circulating on social media after it was claimed that Harry had spit on Chris as he took his seat.

Twitter: @SteveRogers1943

In the footage, Harry made his way over to his chair while Chris, who was already seated, applauded his entrance. Just before Harry sat down, Chris abruptly stopped clapping, looked down at his lap, and paused for a moment.

Twitter: @SteveRogers1943

He then seemingly shook his head in disbelief while smiling to himself with a bemused look on his face, and internet sleuths were desperate to work out what had triggered this reaction.

Twitter: @SteveRogers1943

Slow-motion replays soon revealed that Harry made what looked like a spitting movement with his mouth right before Chris stopped his applause. And the actor’s glance at his lap seemed to perfectly correspond with where Harry’s spit would have landed on him.

Steve Rogers @SteveRogers1943

So what’s the verdict here? Did Harry spit on Chris Pine? What happened on that movie set bro 💀

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @SteveRogers1943

It wasn’t long before Twitter was alight with people’s reactions to the scandal, and Chris’s rep quickly released a statement that vehemently denied the claims and insisted that the video was just ill-timed body language from both stars.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Two days later, Harry joked about the whole thing when he resumed his world tour in New York’s Madison Square Garden, telling fans: “I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine.”

Topics in this article