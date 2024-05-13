In 2021, casting director Patrick Rush revealed that Chris Pine almost landed the role of Ryan Atwood in The O.C., but lost out due to his acne.
Three years later, Chris has finally responded to Patrick’s comment, admitting that he has a “little PTSD” from the way that he was treated in the acting world while battling with his skin.
“But it is a little PTSD,” he then admitted. “It’s no fun having bad skin, and it’s no fun going on auditions when you have bad skin. It was one of the most traumatic points of my life, but it is my story, man.”