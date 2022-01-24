Chris Martin Gate-Crashed Dakota Johnson’s Zoom Q&A And Fans Are Literally Obsessed With The Rare Look Into Their Super-Private Relationship

The candid moment comes three weeks after Dakota admitted that she and Chris love to keep their relationship “cozy and private.”

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are a celebrity couple so notoriously private that you would be forgiven for forgetting that they are even together.

However, they have actually been in a relationship for around five years after they started dating in 2017.

But ever since we all became aware of their romance, the two have barely acknowledged each other’s existence in public. Like, at all.

In fact, in 2017 Dakota shut down a question about Chris during a chat with Tatler magazine, saying: “I'm not going to talk about it, but I am very happy.”

But last December, Dakota tossed us a crumb by giving us a very brief insight into their relationship for the first time ever.

In an interview with Elle UK, Dakota admitted that her and Chris’s long-standing dedication to privacy is something that she loves about their dynamic.

"We've been together for quite a while," she shared at the time. "And we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it's nice to be at home and be cozy and private."

Acknowledging that they rarely go out together, Dakota added: “Most of the partying takes place inside my house.”

The comments came two months after the couple’s one and only public display of affection, with Chris sweetly pointing at Dakota and calling her his “universe” during a Coldplay concert in London back in October.

A video of the moment quickly went viral at the time, and showed Chris giving the shoutout as he introduced Coldplay’s collaboration with BTS, “My Universe.”

omg chris martin dedicated My Universe to dakota johnson and she cried 🥺 the way he pointed at her while singing “you, you’re my universe and i just want to put you first”

Speaking from the stage, Chris told fans: “This is about my universe, and she’s here.” He then pointed at Dakota, who was proudly watching her partner from the front row of the venue’s mezzanine section.

Twitter: @hrIykoo

Now fans have been treated to another rare insight into Dakota and Chris’s relationship, and this moment is even more personal as it took place inside their home.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s Sundance Film Festival is virtual, which means that celebrities can remain in the comfort of their own homes and log in to promote their work over Zoom.

On Sunday, Dakota attended a virtual Q&A for her new movie Cha Cha Real Smooth, but she appeared to suffer technical issues and had to get Chris to help her set up.

In a very brief video, which has been circulating online, Dakota can be seen giggling profusely as Chris “peaces out” of the room after offering his assistance.

Chris Martin y Dakota Johnson son la pareja mas linda que existe 🖤

In the clip, the Q&A’s host can be heard saying: “Hello, welcome, welcome,” as Chris flashes the peace sign at the camera.

Chris then gets up from his spot beside his girlfriend and edges out of the room, quietly closing the door behind him as he waves goodbye.

Dakota tries to contain her laughter but continues to giggle to herself after Chris leaves, seemingly embarrassed by the technical blip.

Those lucky enough to be watching the Q&A were obsessed with the sweet moment, with one fan tweeting: “Chris Martin just peaced out of the room while Dakota Johnson laughed during the Cha Cha Real Smooth Q&A at Sundance, I’m crying!!!”

Not me crying over Chris Martin appearing in Dakota Johnson zoom meeting I love them so much.

chris martin just peaced out of the room while dakota johnson laughed during the cha cha real smooth q&amp;a at sundance I’m crying!!!

Another tweeted: “Yeah, I am crying over Chris Martin helping Dakota Johnson with her Zoom.”

A blurry Chris Martin zoom bombing Dakota Johnson’s Sundance zoom.

Yeah, I am crying over Chris Martin helping Dakota Johnson with her Zoom.

While Dakota’s relationship with Chris is largely kept under lock and key, her friendship with his ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, has been much more publicized over the years.

Chris and Gwyneth got married in 2003 before “consciously uncoupling” in 2014. They have stayed on good terms for their children, Apple, 17, and Moses, 14.

As a result, Dakota and Gwyneth have also become friends. The two actors, along with Chris and Gwyneth’s husband, Brad Falchuk, regularly spend the holidays together and enjoy group vacations.

They have been pictured cozying up at various parties, and in October 2019 Gwyneth posted a tribute on Instagram in honor of Dakota's 30th birthday.

She captioned a black-and-white photo of the star with: “Happy 30th birthday to this absolute gem.”

In fact, in January 2020, Gwyneth couldn’t speak more highly of Dakota as she told Harper’s Bazaar: “I love her. I can see how it would seem weird because it's sort of unconventional.”

“I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her,” Gwyneth went on. “I always start to think of the ampersand sign — what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There's so much juice in leaning into something like that.”

Dakota is also said to have got the seal of approval from Chris and Gwyneth’s children, with a source telling E! News in 2018 that Apple and Moses “really like Dakota and enjoy spending time with her.”

And considering how happy and natural Dakota and Chris appear to be together, who could blame his loved ones for being so supportive?

