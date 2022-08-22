It’s fair to say that no other celebrity couple’s love story has garnered quite as much attention as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s.
The pair first met on the set of their movie Gigli in 2002 and started dating the following year. In fact, they became one of the biggest power couples of the early aughts, and even got engaged before their eventual split in 2004.
Jen and Ben moved on from each other pretty quickly, with Jennifer marrying singer Marc Anthony just five months after their breakup.
She and Marc share 14-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian but ultimately split in 2011.
Meanwhile, Ben married actor Jennifer Garner in 2005, and together they had three children: 16-year-old Violet, 13-year-old Seraphina, and 10-year-old Samuel.
They split in 2011, and a decade later, he started dating J.Lo again — almost 20 years after their breakup.
Jennifer first confirmed their rekindled romance in July 2021, and in April of this year she revealed that they were engaged again.
“Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed,” she told fans at the time. “It was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined... Just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other."
In July, Jen and Ben surprised the world when they spontaneously eloped to Las Vegas, enjoying an impromptu and intimate ceremony at the Little White Wedding Chapel.
Jen highlighted just how low-key the entire thing had been in her newsletter, On The J.Lo, where she wrote: “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”
“So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” she added.
At the time, a source told Us Weekly that the two had discussed eloping for a while because they had “both already had big weddings beforehand, so the pageantry isn’t as important to them as it once was.”
But it later became clear that Ben and Jen still wanted to celebrate their love with their nearest and dearest, and they planned a second and considerably more extravagant ceremony for their inner circle, which took place on Saturday.
Their 2022 celebration mirrored their original wedding plans from the 2000s, with it being hosted at Ben’s sprawling $8.9 million mansion in Georgia — the same location where they wanted to get married the first time around.
According to People, Jen wore a white Ralph Lauren bridal gown, which had a flowing train and veil, for the nuptials. Meanwhile, Ben wore a tuxedo with a white jacket — and the couple threw tradition to the wind as they invited their guests to also wear white.
The ceremony was officiated by popular podcaster and life coach Jay Shetty, and all of Ben and Jen’s respective children were involved in the day, though it was reported that their ex partners were not in attendance.
A source previously told People that the couple had “an extraordinary weekend of celebrations planned,” which included a “pre-wedding party, a ceremony and lots of fun.”
The guest list featured Ben’s best friend Matt Damon, director Kevin Smith, and actor Jason Mewes. Other stars rumored to have been at the lavish do include George Clooney, Jane Fonda, Renee Zellweger, and Jimmy Kimmel.
Notably absent was Ben’s younger brother, Casey Affleck, who was reportedly unable to join the festivities due to “parental obligations.” The actor is father to 18-year-old son Indiana and 14-year-old Atticus.
A source told People that Casey missed out on the fun “unfortunately because of family, parental obligations at home.”
However, Casey still took the time to welcome his new sister-in-law into the family with a sweet Instagram post, where he warned her to prepare herself for “some real dysfunction.”
Casey shared a paparazzi photo of himself, Ben, and Jen that was taken back in 2002 and referenced the couple’s unusual relationship timeline as he wrote: “Good things are worth waiting for.”
“[Here’s] to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love,” he went on. "Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding."
He rounded off the touching note with: “Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!!”