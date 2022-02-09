While their toddler daughter has her own Instagram page and a huge social media following, Cardi and Offset have been incredibly private about their little boy and have kept him out of the spotlight so far.
In fact, the stars haven’t even revealed their son’s name despite him being born five months ago, and they don’t share photos of him online.
However, this could be because it has been a particularly difficult few months for Cardi, who has been embroiled in a libel lawsuit with celebrity gossip YouTuber Tasha K.
Cardi was awarded more than $4million last month when a jury ruled in her favor after Tasha was found to have falsely claimed that Cardi was a “prostitute,” did cocaine, and had herpes.
Cardi first filed the lawsuit in 2019 after Tasha, full name Latasha Kebe, made a string of YouTube videos about her full of fake allegations.
She even said that Cardi’s child would be born with mental disabilities, with the rapper’s legal team alleging that Tasha made the wild accusations to increase her viewers on the video-sharing platform.
The lawsuit stated that Tasha’s videos made Cardi “suffer embarrassment, humiliation, mental anguish, and emotional stress,” with Cardi testifying that Tasha’s claims against her left her feeling “suicidal.”
Cardi shared her joy over the legal victory in a statement published by Variety, which read: “During this trial, all of you have learned about the darkest time in my life. That moment in time was fueled by the vile, disgusting, and completely false narratives that were repeatedly and relentlessly being shared online.
“I thought I would never be heard or vindicated and I felt completely helpless and vulnerable,” she added. “I have never taken for granted the platform that my fame allows me to have, which is why for over three years I dedicated every resource I had to seek justice.”
