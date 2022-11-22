We love a celeb who can take a joke 😌
@karmapilled
what a generous soul to be home for them (alt: @notkarmapilled )♬ I'll Be Home For Christmas (Amazon Original) - Camila Cabello
@talzofficial
Please let this land on the right side of tiktok. #cursive #quismois #illbehomeforchristmas #camilacabello #popsinger♬ original sound - Talz
@camilacabello
me before recording my version of I’ll be home for christmas (quismois)♬ original sound - Camila Cabello
Stephanie Soteriou is a Celebrity Reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London
Contact Stephanie Soteriou at stephanie.soteriou@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? 👉 Submit it here