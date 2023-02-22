“I’m just lucky I get to be a part of it,” he says of the Silk Nextmilk campaign, which he is the newest face of alongside other celebrity offspring such as Ella Bleu Travolta and Myles O’Neal as they recreate their parents’ famous milk mustache campaigns of the ’90s with a vegan spin.

“I’ve always seen the campaigns with the milk mustache and my dad did it a while back,” Brooklyn explains. “It’s really cool that I have the honor to work with such a cool brand and such a cool team.”

And he hopes that his dad will be pleased with the milk mustache homage, admitting that he hasn’t told either of his parents about the campaign yet because he wants it “to be a surprise.”

Unlike many other nepotism babies who have hit the headlines in recent months, Brooklyn has no qualms about acknowledging the incredible opportunities that his last name has afforded him.

“My mom and dad taught me, as I was growing up, just be grateful for everything that you have,” Brooklyn tells me. “Work hard, be nice to everyone, treat everyone the same.

“I’m so grateful and so lucky to have what I have,” he goes on. “I have the best people around me. I have my whole family, I have my wife, I have my wife’s family.”