Last year, Samuel L. Jackson revealed that when his good friend Brie Larson was first offered a role in the Marvel cinematic universe, she turned to him for advice.
Brie was officially cast as Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, in 2016, and Samuel has remained her biggest cheerleader amid the onslaught of cruel backlash that Brie has faced from comic book fans.
Despite all of this, it’s worth mentioning that Captain Marvel was a huge success and grossed more than $1 billion globally — and Brie has consistently taken all of the online abuse in her stride.
However, elsewhere in the same conversation, Brie revealed that she is somewhat of a “superhero mentor” and is “the first person” to contact actors when they are cast in a superhero movie.
Sharing the advice that she gives, Brie added: “I’ll say: ‘Train, because you’ll want to be as prepared in your body as you possibly can because it only gets harder as the job goes on. And really understand how to be able to go to the bathroom in your suit.’ The first Captain Marvel, it was a 45-minute thing to get me in and out of that costume.”
Elsewhere in the roundtable, Brie revealed that it took her a full year to get out of the “dark” place she went to when shooting Room, and admitted that it was “really scary” not to be able to do the “basic things” that she “used to enjoy.”