Will called intimacy coaches “a great addition to Hollywood,” with Danielle reiterating: “No one’s arguing the importance to the plot — it needed to be elevated from what we had seen in the hallway — but it would have been a lot more comfortable for Will and Marguerite if there had been one person, in a more private setting, who was able to say: ‘Well, we can’t do that; how would you feel about this? Can we try this?’”