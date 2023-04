“When I realized what an insane privilege it is to be able to be ignorant about politics I was like: ‘Hey, you’re right, that’s not who I want to be,’” she added. “Then I started educating myself and because of that I also hesitate to speak publicly about politics a lot because I still feel ignorant. I still feel like I’m going to say something stupid or I’m going to say something I don’t mean and I get in my own head about that, but I love learning.”