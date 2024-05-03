The “Bluey” Episode That Was Banned By Disney Has Been Uploaded To YouTube After The Cartoon’s Creator Reflected On Its Controversy
Reflecting on Disney’s decision to ban the 2020 episode, Bluey’s creator, Joe Brumm, said last year: “‘Dad Baby,’ for instance, doesn’t get shown in America. But what are you going to do, not make ‘Dad Baby?’”
For context, BBC Studios initially held the global rights for Bluey, but Disney acquired these rights from the BBC back in 2019. This means that if you want to watch the show outside of Australia and New Zealand, then you need to go through Disney.
The episode in question is Season 2, Episode 13, “Dad Baby,” and it is about pregnancy and birth. In the seven-minute-long episode, Bluey’s dad, Bandit, simulates pregnancy by carrying her little sister, Bingo, in a baby carrier strapped to his chest.
The episode ends with Bandit “giving birth” to Bingo in a paddling pool with the little pup being pulled out from underneath the carrier.
When asked if he ever found himself “bumping up against that question of what’s appropriate for the preschool demo” during production, Joe admitted: “In almost every script, I would say. And some more than others.”
But earlier this week, banned episode “Dad Baby” was quietly uploaded to Bluey’s official YouTube channel — allowing fans around the world to finally see what all the fuss is about.
Rather tellingly, the episode has been viewed more than 1.4 million times in less than 48 hours, with the overwhelming consensus from viewers being confusion over why it was ever banned in the first place.