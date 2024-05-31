When it was announced that a movie adaptation of Stephen King’s horror novel It was in the works, many were understandably apprehensive.
The series was a huge success, and Tim was highly praised by viewers and critics alike for his performance.
So, when the 2017 movie was announced, there was immediate interest in who would follow in Tim Curry’s footsteps — and they were always going to face fierce scrutiny.
Director Andy Muschietti previously said he had no limits on who he would cast in the role, and was open to anybody — man, woman, young, or old — but it was Bill Skarsgård’s early audition that left Muschietti feeling “mesmerized.”
“When you are 26, you don’t feel young at all, but now, looking back at it, I was a kid,” he explained. “It was fairly early on in my career to take on something that had so many eyeballs and expectations on it.”
Bill also expressed his discomfort at the film studio’s decision to release a photo of him in character before filming had even begun.
“They did a thing that I felt was kind of mean,” Bill said of the studio’s decision to release the image. “I was so incredibly nervous to start this job, and then the internet is having so many hateful opinions on the weird, strange look of the thing.”
And while Esquire adds that Bill was left unable to sleep due to the online insults, the discourse ultimately shifted his mindset as he realized: “You can only make this performance to please yourself.”