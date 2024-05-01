Melissa McCarthy Just Totally Downplayed Barbra Streisand’s Bizarre “Ozempic” Comment On Her Instagram Post As Barbra Insists She Was Only Trying To “Compliment” The Star

While people are questioning Barbra’s definition of the word “compliment,” Melissa herself has leaped to Barbra’s defense and totally downplayed the awkward situation.

By
Stephanie Soteriou
By Stephanie Soteriou

BuzzFeed Staff

On Monday, Barbra Streisand sparked a social media storm when she commented — then swiftly deleted — a very personal question on Melissa McCarthy’s Instagram post.

Melissa had shared a photo of herself looking sensational in a mint-colored ensemble as she posed with director Adam Shankman on the red carpet for the Center Theatre Group’s annual LA gala.

Upon seeing the picture of Melissa with Adam, 82-year-old Barbra wrote under Melissa’s post: “Give him my regards,” before bluntly asking: “Did you take Ozempic?”

For context, Ozempic is a drug used to lower blood sugar levels in adults with Type 2 diabetes. However, in recent years, there has been a surge in celebrities utilizing the drug for weight-loss purposes. 


While Melissa has spoken openly about her experience with weight fluctuations throughout her career, she has never publicly mentioned Ozempic.

Unsurprisingly, Barbra’s forthright comment left fans shocked, and her decision to quickly delete it only fueled speculation that she had thought that she was replying to Melissa’s post privately.

“OMG. I think she thought this was a DM ?” somebody wrote as they shared screenshots of the post to X — racking up 10s of thousands of likes and retweets.

And Barbra finally responded to the online furor on Tuesday, posting a brief statement to her social media pages that explained what had happened.

“OMG - I went on Instagram to see the photos we’d posted of the beautiful flowers I’d received for my birthday!” she began. “Below them was a photo of my friend Melissa McCarthy who I sang with on my Encore album. She looked fantastic!”

“I just wanted to pay her a compliment,” Barbra continued. “I forgot the world is reading!”

However, Barbra’s response may not have had the intended effect, with some being left even more confused by Barbra’s wording in her statement.

Quote-tweeting Barbra’s post, one person wrote: “Now, ma'am. ‘Did you take Ozempic’ isn't really a compliment, is it?”


“‘Did you take ozempic?’ as the compliment couldn’t be any more iconic,” somebody else tweeted. Another popular response read: “'Did you take ozempic’ is not a compliment btw 😭” 


Somebody else quipped: “Absolutely incredible. Ending all the compliments I give with ‘did you take Ozempic?’ moving forward.”


And another user joked: “in your defense, this is exactly how my grandma texts me: responds to something with well wishes and then immediately pivots into an unfiltered inquiry about my existence.”

Meanwhile, Melissa herself has completely downplayed the situation, waving away a photographer’s question on whether she thought Barbra was “out of line” in a video obtained by TMZ.

Melissa then pointedly said to the camera: “I think Barbra is a treasure, and I love her!”

Melissa then seemingly removed the post that Barbra had commented on from her Instagram profile, and instead uploaded a video of herself defending the icon.

In the clip, Melissa is reading Barbra magazine, and tells followers: “The takeaway: Barbra Streisand knows I exist, she reached out to me, and she thought I looked good! I win the day!”

Melissa captioned the post: “@barbrastreisand fan club members only!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

