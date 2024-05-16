Here’s A Full Breakdown Of The Conspiracy Theory That Avril Lavigne Secretly Died In 2003 And Was Replaced With A Lookalike Called Melissa

In a new interview, Avril totally brushed off the absolutely wild conspiracy theory, and insisted that it “could be worse.”

Stephanie Soteriou
It’s fair to say that the conspiracy theory surrounding Canadian singer Avril Lavigne is one of the wildest ones out there, with some people genuinely speculating that she died and was replaced with a body double called Melissa Vandella in 2003.

If you’re confused, then don’t worry; here’s a full breakdown:


Avril was just 17 years old when she shot to fame in 2002 with chart-topping songs like “Complicated” and “Sk8er Boi.” 


However, the theory argues that shortly after the release of her debut album, Let Go, Avril took her own life as she struggled to cope with her rising star profile as well as the death of her grandfather. 

According to the conspiracists, an Avril lookalike called Melissa Vandella was initially hired to distract the paparazzi and protect Avril as she became more reclusive — and prior to Avril’s apparent death, “Melissa” was taught how to sing and perform like the star.

Avril’s record label apparently then covered up her death and completely replaced her with Melissa so that they could continue profiting from Avril’s growing celebrity.


This theory dates back to 2005, but it first gained traction in 2011 thanks to a Brazilian blog called Avril Está Morta, which literally translates to “Avril Is Dead.” 


Interestingly, the opening line of the first blog post admits that the whole thing is a hoax, translating to: “This blog was created to show how conspiracy theories can look true,” but readers still fell for the subsequent breakdown of apparent evidence that supports the idea that Avril had died several years earlier.

The evidence in question highlights subtle changes to Avril’s appearance after 2003, and also draws attention to a photoshoot where Avril had the name “Melissa” written on her hand.

In addition, it has been claimed that the singer’s 2004 album Under My Skin contains subliminal messaging, where “Melissa” confesses that she isn’t the real Avril.


Since 2011, the conspiracy has regularly resurfaced across social media, with viral threads fueling the speculation — despite Avril repeatedly shutting it down.


During a Facebook livestream in 2017, Avril responded to a fan who asked if she was dead by saying: “No, I’m not dead; I’m here. People are just bored and need something to talk about.”


The following year, Avril explained the theory in an interview on Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie O, where she said: “Some people think that I'm not the real me, which is so weird! Like, why would they even think that?”


And in 2019, the star told Entertainment Weekly that she was “flabbergasted” some people had bought the “dumb internet rumor.”

Now, in a recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Avril has laughed the entire thing off as she insisted that the rumor could somehow be worse.

In the interview, host Alexandra Cooper began: “There’s a crazy rumor out there about you that I obviously have to ask about.”


“Oh, yeah, that one, I know what you’re talking about,” Avril immediately replied. “There’s a conspiracy theory that I’m not me.”


At this point, Avril gave a defiant thumbs-up to the camera as she struggled to hold back her laughter, saying: “Honestly, it’s not that bad. It could be worse, right? I feel like I got a good one. I don’t think it’s negative or anything creepy, so it’s like, we’re good.”


“Avril, this conspiracy theory about you is a little creepy, come on!” Alexandra retorted, to which Avril nonchalantly replied: “Yeah, I don’t know, it could be worse.”

“There are conspiracy theories that run so fucking deep, does it annoy you that there will be people that comment on this episode being like: ‘That’s Melissa, that’s not Avril!?'” Alexandra then asked.

“When did it start, my second album?” Avril asked in response. “Like, I don't know, I mean, obviously I am me. It’s so dumb.”

“I think they’ve done that with other artists,” she insisted. "I’m not the only one; I think other people have that.”

“I feel like yours is really prominent,” Alexandra countered, prompting Avril to joke: “Oh, I mean, I feel like you might believe it!”

“It’s so fucking crazy and I just have empathy for you, but it’s good to know you don’t give a fuck,” Alexandra went on. “I remember being like: ‘What are people talking about?’ and then I went and started looking and, like, oh, people are fucking insane. So, you don’t care?”

“No,” Avril confirmed, and when Alexandra asked: “Your name is Avril Lavigne?” she once again joked: “Yeah! I knew you half-believed it!”

And the star has been praised for taking the relentless speculation in stride, with one person commenting on a Reddit forum about Avril’s new quotes: “I’m glad she finds in funny, because it truly is the most ridiculous theory ever, yet it's endured for like over a decade."

“One thing about her is that she seems so chill and kickass,” somebody else agreed. “Like someone you’d have a drink and laugh with. She seems great thru all the years of fame.”


“At this point Melissa has been Avril for longer than Avril was Avril so I feel like we need to just accept Melissa for who she is: Avril,” one more wrote.


While another user teased: “Sounds like something Melissa would say 👀”

