Earlier this year, fans were shocked to learn that 41-year-old Oscar winner Anne Hathaway is one of the stars of Prime Video’s upcoming movie The Idea of You.
And Anne endured a seriously awkward moment when she mentioned Robinne's divisive book during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
The actor was on the chat show on Monday as part of her The Idea of You press tour, and as she tried to promote her new movie, she enthusiastically asked the audience: “Has anybody here read the book?” only to be met with total silence.
Anne instantly looked uncomfortable, and even gasped as she put her hand over her mouth in apparent shock while observing the complete lack of reaction from the live studio audience.
And Jimmy immediately sprung into action in an attempt to save his guest from embarrassment. Turning the tables on both himself and his fans, Jimmy deadpanned: “No, we don’t read.”
This self-deprecating quip broke the tension, with Jimmy, Anne, and the audience bursting into laughter.
The host continued the gag by telling Anne: “This is The Tonight Show. You want to go to Stephen Colbert if you want to get people who read books. Lame!” Jimmy then asked: “We do Audible here, does that count?”
Needless to say, Anne seemed incredibly grateful for Jimmy’s rescue, and struggled to compose herself as she laughed hysterically at what he was saying.
Another user wrote: “Fallon fully understanding his role in the moment and bailing out Anne Hathaway from the silence while gassing up Stephen Colbert is beautiful.”
Anne recently defended her decision to star in The Idea Of You after it was widely suggested that the nature of the film was “a step down” for her.
The Idea of You will be released on Prime Video on May 2.