People Are Seriously Impressed With Jimmy Fallon After He Made The Perfect Self-Deprecating Joke To Save His “Tonight Show” Guest Anne Hathaway From An Awkward Moment

“Jimmy actually was a great host in this situation!” one person tweeted in response to the Tonight Show clip.

By
Stephanie Soteriou
by Stephanie Soteriou

BuzzFeed Staff

Earlier this year, fans were shocked to learn that 41-year-old Oscar winner Anne Hathaway is one of the stars of Prime Video’s upcoming movie The Idea of You.

Anne Hathaway in an elegant strapless gown posing on the red carpet
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Due for release later this week, Anne plays 40-year-old single mom Solène in the film, who strikes up a relationship with a 24-year-old British boybander called Hayes Campbell, played by Nicholas Galitzine.


It is based on Robinne Lee’s 2017 novel of the same name. The book has faced scrutiny over the years, with readers accusing it of effectively being “One Direction fan fiction.”

In an interview with Vogue, Robinne admitted that she had been inspired by the band, particularly Harry Styles, when writing the book. 

And Anne endured a seriously awkward moment when she mentioned Robinne's divisive book during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Anne Hathaway in a black dress with Jimmy Fallon on a talk show set
Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

The actor was on the chat show on Monday as part of her The Idea of You press tour, and as she tried to promote her new movie, she enthusiastically asked the audience: “Has anybody here read the book?” only to be met with total silence.

Anne Hathaway on the tonight show
NBC / Via Twitter: @finelytaylored

Anne instantly looked uncomfortable, and even gasped as she put her hand over her mouth in apparent shock while observing the complete lack of reaction from the live studio audience.

Anne Hathaway on &quot;The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon&quot;
NBC / Via Twitter: @finelytaylored

And Jimmy immediately sprung into action in an attempt to save his guest from embarrassment. Turning the tables on both himself and his fans, Jimmy deadpanned: “No, we don’t read.”

Anne Hathaway and Jimmy Fallon on the tonight show
NBC / Via Twitter: @finelytaylored

This self-deprecating quip broke the tension, with Jimmy, Anne, and the audience bursting into laughter.

Jimmy Fallon
NBC / Via Twitter: @finelytaylored

The host continued the gag by telling Anne: “This is The Tonight Show. You want to go to Stephen Colbert if you want to get people who read books. Lame!” Jimmy then asked: “We do Audible here, does that count?”

Anne Hathaway on the tonight show
NBC / Via Twitter: @finelytaylored

Needless to say, Anne seemed incredibly grateful for Jimmy’s rescue, and struggled to compose herself as she laughed hysterically at what he was saying.

Anne Hathaway on the tonight show
NBC / Via Twitter: @finelytaylored

Trying to continue with the interview, Jimmy said to Anne: “So, it’s based on this book?” to which she expertly replied: “What’s a book?”

The moment was shared to X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday, and sparked a huge reaction from viewers — with many admitting that they were impressed by the way that Jimmy saved Anne.

“We don’t read. This is the Tonight Show. You wanna go over to Stephen Colbert if you wanna get people that read books.”

You could hear a PIN DROP I’m fucking crying help ??? 💀 pic.twitter.com/0B6Q0b53jY

— Taylor Robinson (@finelytaylored) April 30, 2024
NBC / Via Twitter: @finelytaylored

“Jimmy actually was a great host in this situation!” one person tweeted, while somebody else added: “‘You wanna go to Stephen Colbert’ is actually a very smart joke right off the cuff.”

Another user wrote: “Fallon fully understanding his role in the moment and bailing out Anne Hathaway from the silence while gassing up Stephen Colbert is beautiful.”

Anne recently defended her decision to star in The Idea Of You after it was widely suggested that the nature of the film was “a step down” for her.

Anne Hathaway in a white jacket with gold buttons, smiling during an interview
Nbc / Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images

Anne explained at the movie’s premiere at SXSW: “For some reason, we talk about coming-of-age stories as being something that happens to you in the earliest part of your life, and I don’t know about you, but I feel like I keep blooming. So when Cathy [Schulman] and Gabrielle [Union] so generously offered me the part, I was thrilled to say yes.”


“I don’t want to be pigeonholed and don’t want to be placed in a box of what type of films I have to be making because of my age, gender, and because I won an Oscar,” she continued. “I want to have fun, dammit. It speaks to me.”

The Idea of You will be released on Prime Video on May 2. 

Topics in this article

Skip to footer