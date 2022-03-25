Andrew Garfield Just Admitted That He Sometimes Has To Lie To His Friends About Liking Their Acting Projects And I Need Him To Name Names

Don’t be shy Andrew: name names.

By
Stephanie Soteriou
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Andrew Garfield has been a Hollywood favorite for over a decade now, winning critical acclaim for his performances in big movies such as The Social Network, The Amazing Spider-Man, and Tick, Tick… Boom! to name a few.

Monica Schipper / Getty Images

He has won a Golden Globe, been nominated for two Academy Awards, and even won a Tony Award when he took to the stage for a mind-blowing production of Angels In America.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

In short, Andrew is kind of a big deal in acting circles, and has collected many famous faces as his friends throughout his career.

Donato Sardella / Getty Images for InStyle

Fellow celebrities in his inner circle include Jamie Dornan, Robert Pattinson, and ex-girlfriend Emma Stone, with the star also friendly with the likes of Tobey Maguire, Dakota Johnson, Tom Holland, and Eddie Redmayne.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

But despite the high caliber of acting talent among his peers, Andrew has now admitted that even he can’t escape having to endure watching terrible shows, movies, or plays in the name of supporting his loved ones.

Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

In fact, Andrew confessed that he is no stranger to pretending to like the more dubious acting projects that his friends have signed onto, and admitted that he's lied in the past about enjoying their work.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images for Deadline

The star spilled all in a conversation with actor Nat Wolff for Interview magazine, with the two men forging a close friendship after they starred in Gia Coppola’s 2020 indie movie Mainstream together.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Nat can currently be seen as Travis Maldonado in Peacock’s new TV series about Joe Exotic, Joe vs Carole, and Andrew told him that he was relieved that he didn’t have to lie about enjoying the series.

Peacock

Speaking to Nat, Andrew began: “You know how horrible it is when your friends or loved ones do a creative project and—” seemingly knowing the situation all too well, Nat interjected: “And you just hate it.”

Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

Andrew replied: “Yeah. It’s middling or you’re struggling with it. I’m not in that situation often, but when I am, it’s so hard.”

Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

The two men went on to compare notes on how they react to friends’ bad plays, and how they have a clever way around telling them how they really feel.

Amy Graves / Getty Images for LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE Premiere Screening, Q&A and Reception

“How about when you’re at a play and it’s really bad and you’re like, ‘Oh god,’” Nat said. “You have to go backstage and say something, and you’re like: ‘Wow, you were really up there!’”

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for FIJI Water

Andrew joined in: “You really did that!” as Nat repeated: “You were really up on that stage, man.” Getting into the swing of things, Andrew responded: “That was crying. You cried.”

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Poking fun at his friend as the interview got back on track, Andrew then playfully told Nat: “I wanted to say, ‘you really did that’ on this show.”

Peacock

Later in the chat, Nat revealed that he’d roped Andrew into privately playing Joe Exotic for him on several occasions as they helped each other learn their respective scripts.

Netflix

Reflecting on their “chosen creative family,” which also includes Greta Gerwig as their “acting guru, big sister, and matriarch,” Andrew said that he was “proud” that he and Nat had prepared their characters for their individual projects together.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“You played Joe Exotic for me a bunch of times, you even had a great Joe Exotic voice,” Nat said. “I played a bunch of Mormons for you. We’d switch back and forth.”

Andrew added: “Yeah, I was prepping for Under the Banner of Heaven. It was a weird thing, the most straight-laced '80s Mormon cult hanging out with Travis from Joe’s Wildlife.”

FX Productions

And Andrew went on to share his pride for Nat and the way he immerses himself in his characters, however he also took the time to take a swipe at method acting — branding it “nonsense.”

Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

Method acting is a technique where actors fully “become” their role by staying in character for an extended period of time in a bid to completely immerse themselves in this new identity.

United Artists

It is famously favored by the likes of Marlon Brando [above] and Christian Bale [below], with the style coming under scrutiny in recent years as stars such as Jared Leto have been accused of going too far in their bid to become the characters.

Castelao Productions

When Jared was cast as the Joker in 2016 DC movie The Suicide Squad, he received heavy criticism when it was revealed that he’d sent his castmates and the movie’s crew items such as used condoms, a dead pig, and a live rat, in a bid to get into his character’s twisted mindset.

Warner Bros.

He also admitted to watching disturbing footage in preparation for the role, telling Rolling Stone at the time: “The Joker is incredibly comfortable with acts of violence. I was watching real violence, consuming that. There’s a lot you can learn from seeing it.”

Axelle / FilmMagic

Giving his thoughts on method acting, Andrew said in his conversation with Nat: “The work you’re doing is transcendent, and I think people are connecting to it because it’s so brave in that way.”

Walter Mcbride / WireImage

“You’re really living as the character—not in that bastardized understanding of what it is to be a method actor now, where you have to be lifted out of yourself, which is a nonsense idea,” he went on. “It’s got nothing to do with method acting.”

And Nat was just as complimentary back, saying that he has “never been so inspired by somebody’s natural gift and insane work ethic” as he is by Andrew.

Axelle / FilmMagic

“You work harder than any actor I’ve ever seen. I think of you as a brother and a hero, so hearing you say these things is really overwhelming for me,” he went on.

Jerod Harris / Getty Images for Netflix

And with that shared camaraderie and mutual respect, it’s pretty safe to assume that Andrew and Nat shouldn’t have to worry about whether or not they’ll like each other’s projects any time soon.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

