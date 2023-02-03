Alec Baldwin Has Been Accused Of Shooting Halyna Hutchins With A Prop Gun After Skipping A Mandatory Firearms Safety Session And Not Paying Attention In Training

The movie’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, has claimed that she “pleaded” with producers to give Alec Baldwin more firearms training before he accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

By
Stephanie Soteriou
by Stephanie Soteriou

BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Oct. 21, 2021, Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie Rust.

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Baldwin discharged the revolver while pointing the gun at the camera, striking Hutchins and the movie’s director, Joel Souza, who was injured but survived.

Sonia Recchia / Getty Images

Since the tragic accident, Baldwin has maintained that gun safety on the set was not his responsibility, and that while he did pull back the gun’s hammer, he did not pull the trigger.

Mega / GC Images

His attorney, Luke Nikas, previously said in a statement to BuzzFeed News: “Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set.”

Mega / GC Images

According to court documents, Rust’s assistant director Dave Halls is the one who greenlit the prop gun as safe to use and gave it to Baldwin without knowing that it contained live rounds of ammunition. Halls has already agreed to plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon under the terms of a suspended sentence and six months of probation.

Sam Wasson / Getty Images

And this week, Baldwin and the film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, were both formally charged for their role in Hutchins’s death, and a jury will decide whether or not they are guilty.

Mark Sagliocco / Getty Images for National Geographic

As they filed the charges on Tuesday, prosecutors accused Baldwin of ignoring “the first rule of gun safety” when he pointed the revolver at Hutchins.

Fred Hayes / Getty Images for SAGindie

"Had Baldwin performed the required safety checks with the armorer this tragedy would not have occurred," they wrote in a probable cause statement. "If Baldwin had not pointed the gun at Hutchins this tragedy would not have occurred."

Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / WireImage

Prosecutors have also alleged that the actor skipped mandatory firearms safety training before filming for the movie began.

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

According to their evidence, Baldwin was not present for the required session, and as a result he only had “minimal training on firearms.”

Sam Wasson / Getty Images

Armorer Gutierrez-Reed agreed, and told investigators that she thought additional safety training was “very important” for Baldwin as his character uses guns a lot throughout the movie.

Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

In the documents, Gutierrez-Reed is said to have scheduled a private, on-set, hourlong session with the star, but she alleged that it ended up only being 30 minutes because “Baldwin was distracted and talking on his cell phone to his family during the training.”

"The on-set and limited time of training does not comport to industry standards," prosecutors added. "Baldwin's failure to ensure minimum standards were met is considered reckless in the industry."

Mario Magnani / GC Images

Gutierrez-Reed was charged because prosecutors believe she failed in her profession to meet industry standards, and that she should have demanded Baldwin focus on the training and kept the session on track.

Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

In photos and videos from the Rust set, Baldwin can be seen practicing drawing and pointing the gun — with prosecutors saying that the position of his finger inside of the trigger guard and on the trigger are not in line with best practices.

Sam Wasson / Getty Images

They have accused Gutierrez-Reed of failing to correct Baldwin’s mishandling of the weapon and allowing unqualified members of crew to handle the guns.

Sutiporn Somnam / Getty Images

Her attorney, Jason Bowles, has responded to the allegations by claiming that she “pleaded” to provide more firearms training, requested a plastic gun for the rehearsal scene, and told producers to call her back to the set if Baldwin was going to use a real gun at any point. Bowles has alleged that Gutierrez-Reed’s requests were repeatedly brushed off.

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

"The tragedy of this is had Hannah just been called back into the church by Halls, she would have performed the inspection and prevented this tragedy," he added. “We will fight these charges and expect that a jury will find Hannah not guilty.”

Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Both Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed could face five years in jail and a $5,000 fine if they are found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

Mega / GC Images

When it was confirmed last month that they were going to be charged for Hutchins’s death, her husband, Matt Hutchins, thanked prosecutors in a statement.

Anthony Harvey / Getty Images

It read: “It is a comfort to the family that, in New Mexico, no one is above the law. We support the charges, will fully cooperate with this prosecution, and fervently hope the justice system works to protect the public and hold accountable those who break the law."

Topics in this article